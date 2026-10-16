Uganda: Kabale Leaders Begin Distribution of 102 Heifers to Wetland Evacuees

Kabale District leaders have launched the distribution of 102 heifers that a supplier had failed to deliver on time under a Green Climate Fund (GCF) project supporting households that voluntarily vacated wetlands.

The animals were part of 399 cattle that Kangwa Godwin Ltd was contracted to supply to eligible households under the programme, which combines wetland restoration with alternative livelihood support.

During the exercise, 27 heifers were handed over to beneficiaries in Rwenkorongo Village, Kahungye Sub-county, who had missed out during the initial distribution.

Resident District Commissioner Maj Godfrey Katamba said the distribution would address concerns raised by households that had waited for the animals since the programme's initial phase.

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"The remaining 75 heifers are expected to be delivered before the end of October to beneficiaries in Kamuganguzi, Kyanamira and Maziba sub-counties," Katamba said.

He added that the delays had generated controversy and left some eligible households uncertain about whether they would receive the promised support.

Kabale District Chairperson Denis Nzeirwe urged beneficiaries to treat the animals as a long-term investment rather than an opportunity for quick financial gain.

He cautioned them against selling or slaughtering the cattle for meat, saying proper management would help households build sustainable sources of income.

"Proper management and care will enable the households to establish sustainable sources of income and improve their living conditions," Nzeirwe said.

Kabale District Natural Resources Officer Henry said the heifers were intended for residents who voluntarily vacated wetlands but did not receive livelihood compensation in 2023, despite being verified as eligible beneficiaries.

He added that residents who registered for compensation in 2024 were still under consideration.

The distribution was supervised by officials from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Local Government.

During the initial launch of the heifer distribution on January 20, 2026, Dr Masembe Kamaradi of the Ministry of Local Government cautioned beneficiaries against misusing the animals or selling them for non-productive purposes, including paying bride price.

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Kamaradi said the cattle were high-quality breeds intended to improve household incomes and urged beneficiaries to manage them responsibly to achieve the programme's objectives.

The initiative is part of efforts to restore degraded wetlands while providing alternative livelihoods to communities that previously depended on the ecosystems for their survival.

The GCF-funded project, titled Building Resilient Communities, Wetland Ecosystems and Associated Catchments in Uganda, supports wetland restoration and promotes sustainable livelihood options for affected households.

Under the project, livelihood support items worth Shs1.481 billion are being distributed to 905 households that voluntarily vacated wetlands in Ikona, South Kiruruma, Kyanamira-Kabanyonyi and Nyombe.