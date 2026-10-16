Liberia: FLY Moves to Establish Diaspora Chapter

The President of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), Duku Jallah, has appointed Abraham Keita as Coordinator of the FLY Diaspora Establishment Committee, launching a renewed effort to connect young Liberians abroad with the country's national youth movement.

The initiative seeks to establish a formal structure through which young Liberians living outside the country can participate in FLY's programs, contribute ideas and expertise, build professional networks, and play a more active role in Liberia's development.

The effort comes against the background of previous attempts by the last three FLY presidents to establish a diaspora chapter, which did not result in a fully established structure. Jallah's administration is now seeking to advance the process through a dedicated committee and a planned launch in December 2026.

What Duku Jallah is seeking to achieve is both powerful and potentially historic: building a more organized connection between Liberia's youth movement and young Liberians around the world, ensuring that their distance from home does not prevent them from participating in shaping the country's future.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Keita will coordinate consultations, guide the development of a proposed diaspora framework, and work with committee members to prepare for the launch. The committee includes representatives from the United States, Europe, East Asia, China, and Rwanda, alongside individuals with diplomatic and institutional experience.

FLY believes that young Liberians abroad represent an important source of knowledge, professional experience, mentorship, networks, and opportunities that can benefit young people at home. A diaspora chapter would provide a platform to organize these contributions and strengthen collaboration between young Liberians at home and abroad.

The initiative is also expected to create opportunities for professional networking, youth leadership, knowledge exchange, and partnerships addressing challenges such as unemployment, education, entrepreneurship, and civic participation.

Preparations are underway for the December 2026 launch, with the committee expected to consult relevant stakeholders and develop a framework for membership, governance, and sustained engagement.

The initiative reflects Jallah's broader vision of building an inclusive Federation that connects young Liberians across geographical boundaries and gives them a structured role in the country's development.