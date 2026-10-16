Liberia: Licosess, CAN/ONL Sign 15-Year Deal

LICOSESS College of Education and Change Agent Network/Opportunity Network Liberia (CAN/ONL) have signed a 15-year partnership aimed at improving teacher training, strengthening school management, and expanding access to quality education across Liberia.

Signed on August 3, 2026, the agreement transfers management and academic leadership of the CAN Leadership Academy School System to LICOSESS, while CAN/ONL retains strategic oversight as the institution's founding organization.

The partnership covers three campuses in Jacob Town, Montserrado County; Gbarnga, Bong County; and Neigbein, Nimba County, serving approximately 1,690 students.

The initiative seeks to connect professional teacher education with practical classroom experience while addressing shortages of qualified teachers, particularly in rural communities where access to trained educators remains a challenge.

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Transition meetings held July 30 and 31 brought together school administrators, teachers, and support staff to discuss the new management structure and implementation plans.

LICOSESS emphasizes preparing teachers who can serve their communities after training, helping address difficulties rural schools face in attracting and retaining qualified educators. CAN/ONL shares this commitment through its efforts to expand educational opportunities for underserved children.

The institutions believe their complementary missions will strengthen the connection between teacher preparation and classroom needs. The partnership also supports LICOSESS's broader plan to establish teacher-training centres across Liberia.

A major feature of the agreement is the designation of CAN Leadership Academy as an official LICOSESS Demonstration School. The arrangement will allow trainee teachers to gain supervised classroom experience, observe experienced educators, practise classroom management, deliver lessons, and receive professional feedback.

LICOSESS President Dr. Benjamin Y. Wehye said the partnership would prioritize academic excellence, professional management, transparency, accountability, child protection, financial sustainability, innovative teaching, and continuous professional development.

The three campuses collectively have 65 classrooms, 20 administrative offices, and more than 40 modern bathrooms equipped with running water. Their facilities also include two 50-kilovolt-ampere standby generators, campus-wide water systems, Starlink internet connectivity, approximately 2,000 student chairs, and 75 student desks.

Additional resources include science materials, office equipment, multimedia teaching tools, musical instruments, and nine industrial tailoring machines for vocational education. Guest houses in Montserrado and Bong counties provide more than 20 accommodation rooms.

The agreement also outlines governance reforms, including establishing a Partnership Council, improving financial management, introducing transparent recruitment procedures, strengthening performance monitoring, and adopting modern procurement practices.

Because the academy serves students from nursery through Grade 12, effective child protection policies and appropriate reporting mechanisms will remain essential. The institutions' ability to implement these measures consistently will be critical to strengthening accountability and maintaining safe learning environments.

As part of the integration process, Dr. Wehye announced plans to relocate the LICOSESS Patmelia Annex to the Jacob Town campus beginning with the September-November 2026 trimester. The college also plans to relocate its Bong County operations from St. Peter's Episcopal High School.

The proposed relocations are intended to bring teacher training closer to the demonstration school, improving opportunities for collaboration between trainee teachers and practising educators.

CAN/ONL Chief Executive Officer Eric W. Wowoh said the partnership is expected to improve classroom instruction, strengthen academic supervision, and expand access to quality education across the three counties.

According to the institutions, implementation activities have begun, including recruitment for the 2026-2027 academic year, a free vacation and enrichment school programme, engineering and classroom-readiness assessments, infrastructure renovations, and intensive teacher training.

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Plans also include student admissions from nursery through Grade 12 and expanding LICOSESS College of Education programmes across the participating counties.

The partnership's success will ultimately depend on measurable improvements in student performance, teacher preparedness, rural teacher retention, infrastructure maintenance, and financial accountability.

The details provided do not specify measurable targets for the 15-year period. Establishing clear benchmarks and publishing regular progress reports could help parents, teachers, and other stakeholders assess results.

Both institutions say they intend to develop CAN Leadership Academy into a model of educational excellence. The long-term value of the agreement will depend on whether it delivers better-prepared teachers, stronger school leadership, and improved learning opportunities for children across Liberia.