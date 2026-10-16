Liberia: Remarks On Behalf of the Liberian Media Delegation

Delivered by Mr. Bai Sama G. Best, Managing Director, Liberian Observer Corporation; Vice President, Publishers Association of Liberia; and Head of the Liberian Media Delegation present

Distinguished officials of the People's Republic of China, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, representatives of the National Radio and Television Administration, our esteemed hosts and facilitators, fellow Liberian journalists, ladies and gentlemen:

Good morning!

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On behalf of the Liberian media delegation, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of the People's Republic of China for this wonderful opportunity to learn, exchange ideas and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two countries.

Our delegation comprises 23 journalists across print, broadcast and digital formats.

Some of us, like me, are heads of media institutions, while others are directors, editors, reporters and technical staff.

We also bring with us the diversity of media orientations operating in Liberia.

Represented on our delegation are State-owned media, including the Liberian Broadcasting System (Liberia's official radio, television and recently added digital platform thanks to support from the People's Republic of China), The New Liberia newspaper and journalists from the office of the President of Liberia.

From the independent media, we have several Liberian newspapers, including: The Inquirer, The New Republic, Women's Voices, The News, Frontpage Africa, The Independent, The New Dawn, and Liberia's oldest and most respected independent media brand, the Daily Observer -- headed by Your Humble Servant.

Representing independent broadcasters, we have Punch FM/TV, OKFM, Radio Maria and Lata FM/TV.

I am also pleased to recognize our digital natives: DN News, Online Parrot, Reports 231, Jallah TV, Women's TV and Evidence TV.

Two of us also come representing larger groupings within the Liberian media community -- the Reporters Association of Liberia, represented by its Vice President, Mr. Kruah Thompson, and the Publishers Association of Liberia, represented by its Vice President, again, yours truly.

Our delegation may seem quite young, but we stand on the shoulders of generations of journalists who have labored and, in some cases, paid the ultimate price for a more free and responsible public discourse along this three-pronged approach: people to government, government to people, and people to people.

We have come not only to learn, but also to further nurture the spirit of friendship and cooperation between Liberia and China.

As journalists, editors and media practitioners, we are particularly excited about the opportunities this seminar presents. The media industry is undergoing profound transformation, driven by digital technology, changing audience habits and new approaches to storytelling.

We therefore look forward to learning from China's experiences in media convergence, digital innovation, multimedia journalism and the application of emerging technologies. We are equally interested in understanding how traditional media institutions are adapting, how new platforms are reaching wider audiences, and how these lessons might be applied to our own circumstances in Liberia.

But we also come prepared to share our experiences, perspectives and ideas. Meaningful cooperation is a two-way street, and we believe both sides have much to gain from open and constructive dialogue.

Beyond the formal lectures, institutional visits and cultural experiences, I am always mindful that programs such as this, while organized by institutions to foster professional engagement, often become far more meaningful because of the personal partnerships, lasting friendships and indelible experiences that grow from them.

It is these human connections that give international cooperation its enduring value.

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To my fellow Liberian journalists, I say: Let us make this moment count. Let us be curious, engaged and open-minded. Let us ask thoughtful questions, build meaningful relationships and return home with knowledge and inspiration that can strengthen our media institutions and better serve our audiences.

And to our Chinese partners, we say: We are ready -- not only to learn from you, but to engage with you in a healthy and productive exchange of ideas.

It is our sincere hope that this seminar will open new doors for sustained media cooperation, professional exchanges and institutional partnerships between Liberia and China long after we have returned home.

Once again, thank you for your generosity, hospitality and friendship.

May the friendship between Liberia and China continue to grow stronger.

I thank you.