Tanzania: New Platform Targets Tourism Jobs, Revenue

Zanzibar — Zanzibar is looking to expand employment opportunities, promote local businesses and increase government revenue through digital technology following the launch of, a platform designed to connect tourists with a wide range of tourism services.

Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Dr Nasra Nassor Omar , said the platform, JamboGo.Africa will improve access to tourism services, promote Zanzibar's attractions in new markets and enable local entrepreneurs to benefit directly from the sector's growth.

She made the remarks during the launch held here, describing the initiative as an important step towards using technology to strengthen the economy and improve tourism services.

Dr Nasra said the platform will connect tourists with hotels, tourism operators, event organisers, artists, designers and entrepreneurs, making it easier for visitors to access services while helping businesses reach wider markets.

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She urged small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, young people, artists and designers to use the platform to promote and sell their products and services.

The minister stressed that local communities must benefit directly from tourism development rather than remain spectators as economic opportunities expand in their areas.

She said Zanzibar government, through her ministry, will continue creating a favourable policy, legal and institutional environment to ensure the platform provides quality, safe and reliable services.

Dr Omar also highlighted the potential of digital technology to improve transparency in tourism by enabling relevant authorities to access accurate information about tourist arrivals and service provision.

She said improved information could help reduce revenue leakages and increase government collections, providing additional resources for essential social services, including education and healthcare.

The minister stressed the need to ensure that information uploaded to the platform is accurate, service standards are maintained and users' data security and rights are protected.

She called on government institutions and private-sector stakeholders to cooperate in developing the platform and establishing mechanisms to measure its contribution to tourism, trade, arts, culture and employment.

Dr Omar said cooperation between the government and the private sector is essential to strengthening Zanzibar's competitiveness as a tourism destination.

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J a m b o G o . A f r i c a Managing Director Mohamed Hassan Mitawi said the platform was established to address challenges facing local tourism operators by providing a modern technological solution to market their services and reach wider markets.

He said tourists will be able to find various services in one place, including accommodation, tickets, restaurants, transport, events and entertainment.

Mr Mitawi explained that JamboGo.Africa is designed to offer more than tourism information by connecting visitors with services from the travel-planning stage through to activities at their destinations.

Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (ZATI) Chairman Suleiman Ali Mohammed welcomed the initiative, saying it could contribute significantly to tourism development and benefit industry stakeholders.

He said ZATI, which has more than 700 members, is among Zanzibar's major tourism organisations and urged the government to support the platform to ensure all relevant stakeholders participate in promoting the destination.

Speaking on behalf of the Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce, Biubwa Omar Khamis described JamboGo. Africa as an important initiative for promoting African-owned businesses.