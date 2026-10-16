Tanzania: Samia Calls for Unity, Solidarity

Tanzania — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged Tanzanians to preserve and pass on the values of peace, unity and solidarity championed by the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, to future generations.

In a message marking the 27th anniversary of Nyerere's death, observed yesterday, President Samia said the values he bequeathed to the nation remained essential to national cohesion and development.

She called on citizens to protect, honour and practise the principles that have helped shape Tanzania's national identity.

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Tanzania yesterday marked the 27th anniversary of Mwalimu Nyerere's death and the climax of the 2026 Uhuru Torch Race, with the national commemorative ceremony held in Sumbawanga, Rukwa Region.

Mwalimu Nyerere died on October 14, 1999. At the ceremony, Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi urged Tanzanians to uphold the values of unity, peace and patriotism championed by Nyerere and Zanzibar's founding leader, Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume.

He said differences in ideology, religion and personal opinions should not undermine citizens' shared responsibility to protect the country.

"This year's Uhuru Torch Race theme takes us back to the philosophy behind the race by reminding every Tanzanian of the responsibility to protect the peace, unity and solidarity established by the country's founders and sustained by successive generations," he said.

He said development could not be achieved without peace and stability, adding that the implementation of Vision 2050 depended largely on maintaining both.

"It is clear that without peace and stability, there can be no development, and peace has no substitute. Even the implementation of Vision 2050 depends largely on the existence of peace and stability," he said.

Mr Ndejembi said the conclusion of the Uhuru Torch Race provided an opportunity to reflect on the principles of justice, equality and unity that inspired its establishment.

He said Mwalimu Nyerere introduced the Uhuru Torch to inspire hard work, promote national unity and encourage citizens to protect the independence secured through sacrifice.

He added that these principles, reinforced by Sheikh Karume following the establishment of the Union in 1964, continued to guide nation-building, improve social services and combat poverty, ignorance and disease.

"Mwalimu Nyerere championed human dignity, equality and justice regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or social status, while opposing oppression, corruption and discrimination," Mr Ndejembi said.

He added that Mwalimu Nyerere's contribution to Tanzania's liberation, the Union and Africa's struggle against colonialism remained significant.

The Vice-President said the Uhuru Torch's message continued to play an important role in promoting patriotism, good morals and hard work among young people.

He said this year's theme, "Tanzania Is Ours All, Let Us Unite to Bring Development," reinforced every citizen's responsibility to preserve peace and prioritise national interests.

"Although the 2026 Uhuru Torch Race comes to an end today, its message to every Tanzanian is to put national interests first by protecting peace, national resources and public infrastructure," he said.

Mr Ndejembi commended the six youths who carried the Uhuru Torch during its 2026 race for their dedication over the past seven months, saying they had promoted peace, unity, solidarity, patriotism, accountability and environmental conservation.

"It has also raised awareness about the fight against corruption and drug abuse, as well as inspected and launched development projects," he said.

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He urged regional and district commissioners and other government officials to ensure that projects inspected, launched or commissioned during the race met quality standards and delivered value for money.

Mr Ndejembi warned local government authorities that intensified supervision only after the race schedule was announced, warning against negligence, poor supervision and sabotage.

He said public funds should be properly managed and projects completed on time, stressing that officials must maintain effective oversight throughout the year.

Echoing the sentiments, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba urged Tanzanians to uphold the foundational values of unity, peace and patriotism championed by Mwalimu Nyerere.

"I urge all Tanzanians to ensure that the values Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere fought for remain present in all citizens' words and actions," he said.