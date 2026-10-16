Tanzania: Government Pushes 37.55bn/ - Water Project in Mwanza

Mwanza — The government-funded 37.55bn/- piped water project linking Ukiliguru, Kolomije and Usagara to Sumve in Misungwi District has reached 46 per cent completion and is expected to improve access to clean and safe water for more than 85,468 people in Mwanza Region.

The project is part of efforts to bring reliable water services closer to communities, reducing the distance residents travel to collect water and easing the burden on households that depend on distant or unreliable sources.

Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, Mr Paul Makonda, who spoke on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday, said the government remained committed to implementing major water projects to improve access to essential services.

He said the planned distribution network would extend to areas including Kolomije and Bugomba, while urging those responsible for implementation to complete the works on schedule so residents could begin benefiting from the investment.

Access to reliable water is particularly important for women and girls, who often bear much of the responsibility for collecting water.

Long journeys to water sources can take time away from education, household responsibilities and income-generating activities.

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) Mwanza Regional Manager, Engineer Godfrey Sanga, said the project started on February 21, 2023, and was scheduled for completion on December 17, 2027.