Tanzania: VP Orders Fast-Tracking of Youth Employment Integration

Sumbawanga — Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi has directed ministries and public institutions to accelerate the integration of youth employment systems, to enable young Tanzanians to access jobs, internships, tenders and other economic opportunities through a single platform.

Mr Ndejembi issued the directive yesterday in Rukwa Region, while reviewing government initiatives to economically empower young people during activities held prior to the climax of the National Uhuru Torch Race and Mwalimu Nyerere Day celebrations.

"We cannot expect a young person to register on three different government systems to access employment opportunities. We need one integrated system that makes it easier for young Tanzanians to find available opportunities," he said.

Earlier, Mr Ndejembi visited exhibition pavilions operated by the President's Office responsible for youth development and the Prime Minister's Office responsible for labour and employment, where he assessed digital platforms designed to connect young people with available opportunities.

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At the youth development pavilion, he commended the introduction of the Youth Empowerment System (YES) but questioned the limited number of opportunities advertised compared with the growing number of registered users.

"I was informed that about 20,000 young people had registered on the YES platform but only seven opportunities were available. I do not believe that the entire government, including public institutions, ministries, regions and districts, has only seven opportunities for young people," he said.

Mr Ndejembi observed that young people were required to register on YES, Kazi Portal and Ajira Portal to access different opportunities, a process he said wasted their time and internet bundles.

"This is the same young person who must use their time and internet bundles to register on three different government systems. We must find a better way of doing things," he said.

He urged the responsible institutions to work with the e-Government Authority (eGA) to integrate their platforms, eliminate duplication and make it easier for young people to access information about available opportunities.

The Vice-President said President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan had repeatedly directed government institutions to integrate their digital systems, calling on the responsible ministries and agencies to expedite implementation.

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In a related development, Mr Ndejembi reiterated his directive of September 28, 2026, requiring relevant institutions to develop a coordinated approach to creating employment opportunities for young people.

He said that after the institutions requested additional time to compile the necessary information, he expected to receive a report by Monday for submission to President Samia.

The report is expected to involve the ministry responsible for youth development, the Prime Minister's Office responsible for labour, employment and labour relations, the President's Office responsible for public service management and good governance, and other relevant ministries.

Mr Ndejembi said he had also directed the responsible institutions to identify 10,000 employment opportunities for young people in public institutions.

He disclosed that seven major institutions had already approached him with proposals to recruit young people, with one offering 200 positions, another 150 and another 100.

"I will not name the institutions at this stage because we need to coordinate the process properly. But these commitments show that creating opportunities for young people is possible," he said.