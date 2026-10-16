Tanzania: Makonda Orders Speed-Up Malya College Expansion Project

Mwanza — Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Paul Makonda has ordered contractors to accelerate construction of new infrastructure projects worth 32bn/- at Malya Sports College in Kwimba District. He has set an April deadline for completion.

The directive came on Tuesday during Makonda's working visit to the project, where he was informed that construction had reached 58 per cent completion.

Makonda said the facility needed to be completed in time to enable the national team to use it for training ahead of Taifa Stars' preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). He expressed concern over the pace of some construction activities, insisting that progress reports must reflect the actual situation on the ground and that public funds must deliver tangible results.

"The Government does not want to continue making promises without tangible results," Makonda said, urging contractors and supervisors to address outstanding challenges and speed up the work.

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Malya Sports College is intended to serve as a centre for developing sports talent and training coaches, instructors and other professionals needed to strengthen the country's sporting sector.

Makonda said the shortage of teachers with specialised sports skills remained a major obstacle to identifying and nurturing young talent, despite students demonstrating potential in various competitions.

According to project consulting contractor Peter Nayingo in the first lot the facilite includes student hostels, a cafeteria, classrooms, indoor sports facilities and outdoor works covering approximately 6,434 square metres. It also features three football pitches with running tracks, two basketball courts, two volleyball courts and two tennis courts.

The second lot comprises student hostels, team changing rooms, toilets and swimming changing rooms covering about 3,483 square metres, together with an Olympic swimming pool and associated outdoor works.