Tanzania: Barker Lauds Simba's Firepower

Dar es Salaam — Simba Head Coach Steve Barker has lauded his side's attacking sharpness after they thrashed Mashujaa 6-1 in a Mainland Premier League match at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Barker said the performance reflected a positive run of form, with his forwards continuing to deliver goals and assists ahead of the club's upcoming CAF Champions League campaign. Simba have recorded convincing results in recent matches, beating Azam FC 2-0, Mighty Wanderers 6-1 and Yanga 2-1 before Tuesday's emphatic victory over Mashujaa.

Barker singled out Libasse Gueye, Elie Mpanzu, Clatous Chama, and Anicet Oura for their contributions, saying the four forwards complement each other with different qualities that make them difficult for opponents to contain.

"When our front forwards start together with Libasse, Mpanzu, Chama and Oura you are sure they are all can score or assist, they are very difficult to contain," he said. "They have all got different attributes. There is speed, power, trickery and cleverness among all four, so I think they complement each other very well."

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The coach also welcomed the opportunity to give playing time to other members of the squad, including Ismail Mgunda and Bakari Msimu, who have had fewer minutes on the pitch. Barker believes Simba are building momentum at the right time as they prepare for their continental assignment, but stressed that their attacking success is supported by defensive discipline.

"I always tell the team and players that to attack well, you need to defend well," he said.

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He commended the team's compact shape, pressing and ability to recover possession, saying these qualities allow Simba to launch repeated attacks and put opponents under sustained pressure. The victory extended Simba's unbeaten run to eight matches, keeping them top of the table with 24 points, while Mashujaa FC sit fourth with 12 points from e i g h t games.

Mashujaa Head Coach Aman Josiah blamed costly defensive errors for his side's 6-1 defeat to Simba, warning that lapses in concentration would be punished at the highest level.

"The plan was good, but matches like this require maximum focus. If you switch off for a minute, you are punished," Josiah said.

He cited the space allowed to Libasse Gueye for Simba's opening goal, saying Mashujaa's marking was poor.

"The two players assigned to mark him gave him too much room. That comes down to individual quality," he said.

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A first-half red card further weakened Mashujaa, disrupting their concentration and making a comeback difficult.

"Had we gone into halftime at 2-0, there was something we could have done. But playing with a numerical disadvantage against a team with this much quality is tough," Josiah said.