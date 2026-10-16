Tanzania: Mwanza RC Urges Institutions to Improve Access to Information

Mwanza — Mwanza Regional Commissioner Salum Hamdun has urged public institutions to improve access to information and strengthen cooperation with the media to promote investment, stimulate economic activity and accelerate national development.

He said the media played a crucial role in connecting citizens with development plans by providing accurate information on government projects, public services and economic opportunities.

Mr Hamdun made the remarks on Monday when he officially opened a one-day conference organised by the Media Institute of Southern Africa, Tanzania Chapter (MISA-Tanzania), in Mwanza. His speech was delivered by Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary responsible for Human Resources, Mr Daniel Machunda.

He said journalists should go beyond reporting events to explain investment incentives, economic opportunities and development achievements, enabling citizens and investors to make informed decisions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He identified fisheries, agriculture, livestock, trade, tourism, mining, transport and manufacturing as key sectors in Mwanza requiring greater media coverage to attract investment and increase production.

Mr Hamdun said journalists should present information in clear, accessible language to reach investors, businesspeople, young people, women, persons with disabilities and the general public.

However, he cautioned that effective reporting depended on public institutions providing timely and reliable information.

He urged the institutions to establish strong communication systems that would enable journalists to access statistics, project implementation updates and explanations of government achievements.

He said transparency in providing information of public interest was essential to accountability and service delivery, adding that better reporting could support the goals outlined in Tanzania Development Vision 2050.

Mr Hamdun also urged journalists to uphold professional ethics through thorough research, verification of information and giving all sides an opportunity to be heard before publishing stories.

He warned that the rapid spread of information through social media could fuel misinformation, divisive content and public panic if users failed to exercise caution.

He called on journalists to uphold truth, accuracy, fairness and impartiality while providing platforms for citizens to express their concerns and expectations.

He added that in-depth reporting on economic and social issues should help citizens understand how government policies, projects and public services affected their lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Hamdun urged participants to ensure the conference resulted in sustained cooperation rather than remain a one-day event.

He commended MISA-Tanzania and its partners for organising the meeting, expressing hope that it would improve access to information and strengthen the media's contribution to national development.

The conference brought together editors, journalists, online content creators and representatives of public institutions, including the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASHICO), the Immigration Department and Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA).