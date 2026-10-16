Tanzania: Govt Calls Tanzanians to Support Local Industries

15 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga

Mwanza —   The Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, Paul Makonda, has urged Tanzanians to support local investors by purchasing and valuing locally manufactured goods, saying the move is vital to economic growth, industrial development and job creation.

Makonda was speaking recently during a visit to Ziwa Steel and Wire Products Limited in Mwanza Region, concluding his tour of the area, where he represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan in visiting various development projects.

He also encouraged Tanzanians, particularly young people, to establish businesses and engage in productive economic activities to become selfreliant rather than depending solely on formal employment.

Makonda stressed the importance of parents and communities to create an enabling environment for young people to establish sustainable income-generating projects, which could strengthen economic independence and benefit future generations.

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"Supporting locally manufactured goods and investing in productive ventures were essential to building a strong economy, expanding employment opportunities and accelerating national development," Makonda said.

Ziwa Steel and Wire Products Limited manufactures a range of steel products, including reinforcement bars (rebar), nails and other construction materials. Some of its products are exported to international markets, including Rwanda.

According to manufacturers, the investment has created 900 jobs, with Tanzanians accounting for 95 per cent of the workforce, demonstrating the contribution of local investment to employment creation, improved household incomes and national economic development.

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