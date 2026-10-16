Tanzania: Ulega Calls for Measures to Decongest Prisons

Dodoma — Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Abdallah Ulega has directed prosecutors to expedite case reviews, reduce delays and ensure suspects who qualify are granted bail in accordance with the law to ease congestion in prisons and remand facilities.

He issued the directive on Tuesday during a familiarisation visit to the National Prosecutions Office in Njedengwa, Dodoma, urging officials to discharge their duties with diligence, professionalism and efficiency.

Mr Ulega said the measures were in line with recommendations of the Judge Chande Commission and directives from senior government leaders, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan, aimed at ensuring timely access to justice.

"We must work day and night in line with the recommendations of the Judge Chande Commission and directives from senior government leaders to ensure cases are handled and taken to court on time, and suspects who qualify are granted bail in accordance with the law," he said.

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He directed prosecutors to inspect prisons and remand facilities promptly to identify causes of congestion, review the progress of cases and take appropriate action within the law.

Cases ready for prosecution should be filed in court without unnecessary delays, while suspects meeting bail requirements should be granted it promptly.

Mr Ulega noted that implementing the measures would reduce congestion, address public complaints and improve access to justice.

The directive follows discussions held in June between the ministry and the Prisons Service to strengthen cooperation in providing legal aid to prisoners and remandees.

Through the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign (MSLAC), more than 12,000 prisoners and remandees have received legal assistance, with 6,900 remandees released after securing bail or having stalled cases concluded.

In a related development, Mr Ulega welcomed an increase in the National Prosecutions Office workforce from 630 to 1,200 employees, urging the institution to translate the additional personnel into improved performance and service delivery.

He also called on public education units to intensify awareness campaigns on bail procedures and suspects' legal rights, saying better public understanding of the law would reduce complaints and strengthen confidence in the justice system.