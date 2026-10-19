Africa: WHO Scales Up Ebola Readiness in 22 Countries Across Three Continents

The World Health Organization (WHO) is strengthening Ebola preparedness amid conflict and displacement affecting millions of lives in a region that spans parts of Africa, Asia and Europe.

The UN agency's eastern Mediterranean region comprises 22 countries and territories. Intensified support is being given to Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan, which have been identified as priority countries.

This follows deadly outbreaks of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in both the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda and confirmation of a case in Kenya linked to the DRC.

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Hostilities and overstretched health systems

Although there have not been any Ebola cases in the region so far, conflict, displacement and overstretched health systems in several countries are making it difficult to prepare and respond should the situation change.

In a speech earlier this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus described the region as "the epicentre of global humanitarian need".

More than 117 million people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and beyond, require humanitarian assistance to survive.

Assessing readiness, identifying challenges

Between July and September, WHO deployed missions to Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan to assess national readiness and identify challenges in Ebola surveillance, laboratory capacity, infection prevention and control, case management and emergency coordination.

The UN agency is helping authorities to address gaps through training, technical support, medical supplies and simulation exercises.

It has developed regional readiness checklists, contingency planning tools and technical guidance, in addition to strengthening coordination with countries in both Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

WHO has also provided laboratory supplies, traveller guidance and community engagement resources.

Despite progress, gaps remain in early detection, laboratory confirmation and availability of protective equipment and resources for emergency response.

"Conflict, insecurity and restricted access present additional challenges, particularly in countries already facing major humanitarian emergencies," WHO said.

Meanwhile, work continues to ensure that national authorities and partners can rapidly detect, investigate and manage suspected Ebola cases.