Sudan: Red Cross Maintains 'Confidential Dialogue' With Sudan Conflict Parties to Visit Detainees

Khartoum — The International Committee of the Red Cross says limited access to detention centres in Sudan is hampering its ability to carry out sustained visits to detainees, as it continues confidential dialogue with parties to the conflict to secure access and improve detention conditions.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Sudan says it continues efforts to visit detainees despite severely limited access to detention centres, which prevents it from carrying out its activities with people deprived of their liberty on a sustained basis.

The organisation said it works in close partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society as a neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian organisation.

Farid El Humaid, an ICRC spokesperson in Sudan, told Radio Dabanga that visiting people deprived of their liberty is one of the organisation's core activities.

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He acknowledged that access to detention centres in Sudan remains extremely limited, preventing the committee from carrying out its usual activities on a sustained basis. However, he said the ICRC continues confidential dialogue with all parties involved in hostilities to secure access to detention facilities, improve detention conditions, ensure the humane treatment of detainees and enable them to communicate with their families.

"To maintain access and achieve tangible improvements, we do not comment publicly on the content of these discussions or on the conditions of specific detention facilities," he said.

El Humaid stressed that the ICRC maintains confidential bilateral dialogue with all parties involved in hostilities. He said communicating with any of these parties is an operational necessity that enables the organisation to fulfil its humanitarian mandate and does not constitute recognition or political support.

Training on international humanitarian law

An ICRC training workshop on international humanitarian law for members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in Central Darfur on October 8.

El Humaid said the committee conducts awareness sessions on international humanitarian law with all parties involved in hostilities, following an approach it applies globally. The sessions aim to promote respect for the rules protecting civilians, people who have ceased participating in hostilities and civilian objects.

"In accordance with our usual practice, we do not publicly disclose the pace of these sessions or their internal standards," he said.

Assessing the impact of the workshops

Asked how the ICRC continuously assesses the impact of its workshops and their effects on the conduct of parties on the ground, El Humaid said the organisation does not act as a public monitoring body or establish joint public assessment mechanisms.

Instead, he said, the committee addresses humanitarian concerns through ongoing, confidential bilateral dialogue with the parties involved in hostilities, reminding them of their responsibilities under international humanitarian law, including the rules governing the conduct of hostilities.

International humanitarian law prohibits sexual violence and the recruitment of children in all circumstances. The ICRC and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society work to facilitate survivors' access to life-saving medical care and psychosocial support, prioritising an approach that takes account of survivors' needs and circumstances.

"To protect the safety, dignity and privacy of the people we assist, we do not publish statistics on alleged violations, and we do not attribute specific cases publicly to any party," El Humaid said.

"Instead, we address humanitarian concerns directly and confidentially with the concerned authorities, with the aim of preventing violations and enhancing the protection of people affected by the armed conflict."

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El Humaid said the ICRC had provided survivors with material assistance and psychological support. He added that the organisation holds awareness sessions with military personnel on their responsibilities to prevent such violence, as part of workshops and seminars on international humanitarian law.

"We are also working to address the social stigma that survivors face. In short, our efforts are focused on reducing sexual violence and the recruitment of children into combat activities, and responding to their effects," he said.

Respect for international humanitarian law

El Humaid said much of the suffering caused by the conflict could be avoided if parties respected international humanitarian law.

"Our priority remains to provide life-saving assistance and promote respect for this law, which contributes to the protection of civilians and preserves the foundations for future recovery," he said.