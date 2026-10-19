South Africa: NHI Delay and Denial - - Why the Constitutional Imperative for Universal Healthcare Will Triumph

The ongoing judicial reviews may delay implementation of the National Health Insurance, but the Constitution is clear on citizens' fundamental right to quality healthcare.

The constitutionality of National Health Insurance (NHI) is now subjected to judicial review and consequent delays. However, such court processes do not negate the constitutional imperative contained in Section 27 of the Constitution, which provides that everyone has the right to have access to healthcare, and that the state is required to take reasonable legislative measures to achieve progressive realisation of this right. South Africa is a constitutional democracy, and the role of the courts is to test constitutionality and that due process was followed, not to take away the right to healthcare.

The facts that courts cannot ignore today is that South Africa spends 8.8% of GDP on health, yet 51% is spent in the private sector which serves only 16% of the population, and 49% in the public sector which serves 84% of the population. These demonstrate deep structural and systemic inequality in access to quality healthcare. The NHI Act seeks to blend the two-tier system into a unified, single healthcare system that benefits the entire population.

While the implementation of the NHI continues to face hurdles, we should never be found tired in our efforts to remind the public, in the simplest way possible, how...