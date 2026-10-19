Rwanda: What New Law Means for Livestock Transport, Farmer Registration

Livestock farmers will be required to register under categories set out in Rwanda's new animal husbandry law, while the movement and transportation of animals will require a certificate issued by the responsible authority or a person authorised by it.

The law governing animal husbandry and fisheries, published in the Official Gazette on September 11, introduces requirements for farmer registration and animal movement, with detailed implementation procedures to be set out in ministerial orders.

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Jean Claude Ndorimana, Director General of Animal Resources Development at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), said the ministry plans to make animal movement authorisation accessible through an electronic system.

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"The authorisation is requested through an electronic system and the authorisation is also issued through the same system," Ndorimana told The New Times.

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He said users would be able to apply using a smartphone.

Animal movement to be tracked electronically

Article 53 of the law requires anyone transporting an animal to do so in a manner that does not compromise its health and welfare. It also requires a certificate for the movement and transportation of animals, issued by the responsible authority or a person authorised by it.

The article leaves the procedures for implementing these requirements to a ministerial order.

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Ndorimana said the planned electronic system would allow authorised users to track animal movements and verify the transport conditions specified in the movement authorisation.

The ministry is developing an Agriculture Management Information System (AMIS), through which most animal husbandry and fisheries services are expected to be requested and provided.

The electronic service is part of the ministry's implementation plans. The law itself establishes the certificate requirement and the obligation to safeguard animal health and welfare during transportation.

Article 54 also requires animal products to be transported in a manner that preserves their quality.

Farmers to be registered in three categories

The law provides for the registration of livestock farmers and their classification as small-, medium- or large-scale farmers. The criteria for determining each category will be set out in a ministerial order.

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Ndorimana said the classification is intended to take into account differences in farmers' capacities and responsibilities.

"Depending on the class of the farmer, the requirements as well as the obligations/responsibilities will differ from each another," he said.

He added that categorising farmers would help the government assess their needs and determine how resources should be allocated.

New regulations still being prepared

The ministry is preparing ministerial orders to guide the implementation of the law. They will cover the conservation and improved rearing of indigenous breeds; animal diseases and veterinary medicine; inspection and movement of animals and animal products; and fisheries.

A multisectoral technical team is drafting the orders, and an initial consultation with stakeholders has already been held. The drafts will then be submitted to the Rwanda Law Reform Commission for review and subsequent steps.

Ndorimana said the ministry also plans to raise awareness of the new law and develop AMIS to support the delivery of animal husbandry and fisheries services.