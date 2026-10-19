Mozambique: 500 Patients to Benefit From Surgeries in Zambézia

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry has launched surgical campaign aimed at covering 500 patients with hernias and hydroceles in the central province of Zambezia.

The campaign is part of a measure aimed at reducing waiting lists and expanding access to specialized healthcare in the country. The initiative is benefiting patients from various districts of Zambezia.

According to health minister Hussene Isse, speaking during a working visit to Zambezia; the patients will have an opportunity to receive treatment for health conditions that, in many cases, compromise their physical comfort, mobility, and quality of life.

The minister revealed that the initiative will be expanded to other regions of the country, with the goal of bringing medical services closer to communities and meeting the demand for surgical interventions.

According to Isse, 130 healthcare professionals have been mobilized to ensure the surgeries. "We are working to reach citizens who reside in the most distant parts of our country. In the next phase, we will reach the Chinde district, a remote and hard-to-reach area. There are Mozambicans there whom we have sworn to serve. We want every citizen to have access to healthcare services", he said.