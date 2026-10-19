Mozambique: Terrorists Increasingly Targeting Civilians in Three Cabo Delgado Districts - Acled

Maputo — Islamic State Mozambique (ISM) has increasingly targeted civilians in the districts of Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, and Macomia, in the southern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado over the months of August and September.

According to the latest report carried out by the independent conflict registration project ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project), the terrorists have been tightening security measures in Mocimboa da Praia, constraining commercial and humanitarian activity.

"As a result, the town is likely to become tense. That tension may be directed toward the state, either through protests or increased collaboration with ISM. Evidence suggests that ISM's return to Nangade is to draw on support from neighboring Tanzania, a development likely to lead to tightened security measures on both sides of the border", reads the report.

Meanwhile, the early October release of hostages taken by ISM in Niassa province last month in return for ransom is likely to embolden the group to target foreigners for abduction in the future. This will concern humanitarian organizations across Cabo Delgado, mining companies active around the Montepuez district, and Niassa province's tourism sector.

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"On 4 October, three hostages whom ISM had abducted during the 3 September raid on a hunting camp in Niassa were released. This was in return for a ransom of 3.2 million meticais (roughly $53,000 at the time). The three, a South African, a Zimbabwean, and a Mozambican, had been held since early September in the Shamba Kubwa mining area of Nairoto in the north of Montepuez district", reads the research.

The release followed a standoff of over three weeks between ISM in the Shamba Kubwa area and the Defense Armed Forces of Mozambique (FADM) based in Ntola village, approximately 45 kilometers south.

According to the document, the terrorists' ability to resupply suggests that the group may consider staying in the area, rather than dispersing and returning to Macomia via the Meluco district, as past behavior suggests. "This would stretch Mozambican Forces (FADM) capacity and present a continuing threat to civilians in Niassa, and tourism in particular."

The report points out that the ISM targets civilians for three main purposes: to foment civilian displacement, generate income, and engage in retribution.

Eleven attacks on civilian communities involved abductions, and ransoms were reported in five incidents, ranging from 1,500 to 70,000 meticais.

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According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over August and September, attacks in Cabo Delgado (Litandacua on the N380, and at Pangane on the coast) prompted over 700 people to flee.