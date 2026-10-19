Mozambique: Government Calls for Coordinated International Action Against Terrorism

Maputo — Mozambican government calls for coordinated international action to combat terrorism and violent extremism, arguing that dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation among states are crucial tools for addressing current global challenges.

This position was presented by the Minister of Justice, Mateus Saize, at the 52nd Session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held on October 17-18 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad under the motto "Dialogue and Solidarity as Fundamental Pillars for Advancing Peace and Sustainable Development."

According to the minister, terrorism, trade disputes between major global powers, and the effects of climate change - including cyclones, floods, and droughts - are key challenges currently affecting Mozambique within the international landscape.

"The fight against terrorism and violent extremism must be accompanied by investments in development, education, employment, and social inclusion, with a particular focus on the youth. Mozambique is committed to promoting peace, security, and stability, as well as its dedication to multilateralism, respect for international law, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts", he said.

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Regarding climate issues, the Minister highlighted Mozambique's vulnerability to extreme weather events - such as cyclones, droughts, and floods - noting that their impacts exacerbate poverty and undermine the country's development efforts.

He expressed gratitude to the OIC member states for the solidarity and support extended to Mozambique through the Islamic Solidarity Fund. "We call for strengthened international cooperation regarding climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction, sustainable agriculture, and the construction of resilient infrastructure, arguing that these areas should be considered development and security priorities for developing countries", the minister said.

On that occasion, the minister also reaffirmed Mozambique's support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and for a two-State solution, with the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State based on the 1967 borders, in accordance with relevant OIC and United Nations resolutions.

The minister also advocated for the continuation of international efforts to reach a lasting political solution to the conflict in the Middle East, based on dialogue and respect for international law.

Saize stressed the urgent need to ensure unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need, and called for a reduction in tensions and the use of diplomacy to resolve conflicts.

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Regarding multilateral cooperation, the minister argued that decisions made by the OIC must be translated into concrete actions, accompanied by economic cooperation initiatives among member states. Priority areas identified include trade, investment, public-private partnerships, infrastructure development, food security, energy cooperation, technology transfer, and the enhancement of human capital.