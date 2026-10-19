Nigeria: We're Targeting 1m CNG-Powered Vehicles to Cut Transport Cost - Govt

The Federal Government has directed intensified efforts to promote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cheaper transport fuel and accelerate the rollout of one million CNG-powered vehicles nationwide.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, gave the directive in Abuja while receiving progress reports from the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV) and the Decade of Gas Secretariat.

Ekpo, in a statement on Sunday, tasked the two bodies with prioritising interventions, increasing investments, expanding CNG infrastructure and strengthening nationwide adoption programmes.

He said the Federal Government's Auto CNG policy must deliver tangible benefits to Nigerians, particularly through reduced transport fares.

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The minister said the initiative had become imperative following petrol subsidy removal and the need for more affordable, environmentally friendly transport alternatives.

He added that Nigeria's abundant natural gas resources offered opportunities to reduce transport costs, deepen domestic gas utilisation and stimulate economic growth.

Ekpo stressed the need for sustained investments in refuelling infrastructure, vehicle conversions and other critical components to accelerate CNG adoption.

He commended Pi-CNG & EV's leadership for its progress and assured the initiative of continued Federal Government support.

The minister also highlighted growth in domestic gas consumption, noting that supply had exceeded two billion cubic feet daily for the first time in Nigeria's history.

"Nigeria is a gas nation with a gas reserves index of over 80 years, and that is why we are talking about the Decade of Gas," he said.

Ekpo said the initiative aligned with President Bola Tinubu's directive to make transportation cheaper through CNG.

"It is important that we listen to the directive of Mr President to make transportation cheaper via CNG.

"We will continue to give you all the backing, to provide the necessary assistance to make sure we drive this project to a logical conclusion," he said.

Pi-CNG & EV Chairman, Ismaeel Ahmed, said the initiative would increase investments and expand CNG infrastructure and vehicle conversions nationwide.

He said the efforts would support wider CNG adoption and help reduce transport fares for millions of Nigerians.

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Ahmed said a joint industry market study by the Decade of Gas Secretariat provided a framework for accelerating implementation, tracking progress and identifying gaps.

The Coordinator of the Decade of Gas Secretariat, Ed Ubong, described CNG as a key component of Nigeria's energy transition.

Ubong assured the initiative of continued support for increasing domestic gas utilisation and exports to benefit Nigerians and investors. (NAN)