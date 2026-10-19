Nigeria: Tinubu Ministers, Others Absent From Ondo APC Campaign Council Inauguration

The absence of two ministers serving in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, alongside 11 of Ondo State's 12 National Assembly members and candidates, at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Akure has raised questions about party cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The inauguration, held on Saturday at the International Culture and Events Centre (The Dome) in Akure, was intended to launch the party's mobilisation efforts for Tinubu's re-election.

However, the absence of Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and several federal lawmakers has drawn sharp attention to the strained relationship between the state party leadership and its influential political blocs.

The development comes amid lingering disagreements within the Ondo APC over party structures, political appointments, candidate selection, and the distribution of influence. Recent reports of tensions among key stakeholders and competing interests have heightened concerns over the party's ability to present a united front.

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Vice President Kashim Shettima had recently expressed similar concerns about internal friction within the ruling party, noting that his fear stemmed less from opposition parties than from contradictions within the APC itself.

Reacting to the event, political analyst and legal practitioner Alexander Ojo stated that the absence of such prominent political figures was more than a mere ceremonial setback, arguing that it directly challenged the party's internal cohesion.

According to Ojo, winning elections requires deep cooperation among candidates, political financiers, grassroots mobilisers, and influential stakeholders, rather than relying solely on party structures.

"The implications for 2027 could be significant. Elections are not won by party logos alone; they require active cooperation among candidates, political financiers, grassroots mobilizers, ward leaders, and influential stakeholders," Ojo said. "Senators and members of the House of Representatives possess constituency networks that determine voter mobilization and turnout. If these networks are not fully integrated into the campaign, the APC could struggle to translate its incumbency and federal influence into maximum electoral advantage."

He warned that unresolved grievances could lead powerful stakeholders to disengage from campaign activities or operate independently, potentially undermining both legislative contests and presidential vote mobilisation in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa--who chairs the campaign council alongside the Minister of Interior as a vice chairman--acknowledged the critical importance of unity, warning that internal divisions could jeopardize the APC's electoral prospects in 2027.

"As large or as big as we are, if we are not together, it will be difficult to win elections. That is why it's very, very important that we must remain united," Aiyedatiwa said.

Recalling the political coalition that brought the APC to power in 2015, Aiyedatiwa urged party members to learn from the divisions that historically weakened the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"We must learn from that, particularly here in our state. We must all work together," he said, adding that retaining political power was essential to protecting the interests of party members and their communities.

When questioned about the conspicuous absence of the ministers and lawmakers, the governor stated that they had sent formal apologies ahead of the event and noted that other prominent party leaders were in attendance.

Clearing the air, Pelumi Jaiyeoba, an aide to the Minister of Interior, dismissed suggestions in an interview with Daily Trust that Tunji-Ojo's absence indicated a lack of commitment to Tinubu's second-term bid.

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Jaiyeoba explained that the minister had a prior official engagement to attend.

"The minister attended a public function. The inauguration program was scheduled for Saturday, and he had already been invited to another function earlier, which he had promised to attend," Jaiyeoba said.

He added that the minister's absence should not be misconstrued as opposition to Tinubu's re-election, asserting that Tunji-Ojo was personally funding more support groups for the President in Ondo State than any other individual.

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