South Sudan: Police Chief Masemola Returns to Office - South African News Briefs - October 19, 2026

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Masemola Returns to Office After Suspension Lifted

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola is set to return to his Pretoria office, reports EWN. This follows a six-month precautionary suspension. He was suspended in April over alleged tender fraud linked to businessman Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala. However, the charges against him were withdrawn in September due to insufficient evidence. Masemola, who has five months remaining in his term, is expected to meet provincial and divisional police commissioners as the service faces continued scrutiny over alleged criminal infiltration.

Anele Tembe Death Inquest Resumes in Cape Town

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The inquest into the death of 22-year-old Anele Tembe is set to resume at the Cape Town Magistrates' Court, reports SABC News. At least seven witnesses are scheduled to testify this week. Tembe, who was engaged to late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, died after falling from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel in April 2021. Previous testimony examined the couple's relationship, the events leading up to her death and the response by police and emergency personnel.

Two Suspects to Appear in Court Over Epping Taxi Shooting

Two men aged 27 and 31 are set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court in connection with a deadly taxi-related shooting in Epping that claimed the lives of two taxi owners, reports EWN. Western Cape police said seven armed men allegedly opened fire on members linked to a taxi association along Fisher Avenue. Detectives from the provincial Taxi Violence Unit subsequently arrested two suspects, who face murder charges. Police said further arrests are expected as investigations continue.

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