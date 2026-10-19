Nigeria: Literary Icon Damian Opata Laid to Rest

Late Mr Opata, who retired from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) after many years of meritorious academic service, was engaged in community, state and national service before his demise.

The remains of late Damian Opata, a professor of English and Literary Studies, were laid to rest in Umuodueze Lejja, Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State.

The remains of Mr Opata, who died on 16 October at the age of 76, were carried to Umuodueze Public Square Shrine where traditionalists performed some burial rites and finally interred his remains.

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Speaking after the burial, his younger brother, Christian Opata, a professor at the Department of History and International Studies of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), described the death of his brother as "sudden and shocking".

"I am still surprised and shocked on what happened on Thursday morning, after his brief illness of two weeks.

"We are burying him today in adherence to his directive that when he dies his remains should not be deposited in a mortuary but should be buried the next day.

"It is only God that created him knows why he died now, we lacked the capacity to question God," he said.

The first son of the deceased, Chibueze Opata, described the death of his father as sudden and unexpected, adding, "Only God who loves him knows why."

He pledged that the family would sustain his good legacies like honesty, openness, kindness and integrity.

"Yes, my father has died, but l am assuring everyone that we will sustain all his good legacies that endeared him to many people," he said.

The President of the Association of Nsukka Professors, Paulinus Ugwoke, said Mr Opata's death shocked the association.

"In the death of Opata, the association has lost a big Iroko tree and a goal getter.

"May God grant his soul eternal rest as well as grant the family members, colleagues, friends and well-wishers the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," he said.

Adaobi Nwoye, Enugu State Chairperson of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), described late Mr Opata as an erudite scholar and literary critic par excellence.

"I am personally pained and devastated by his demise. He was my mentor and friend," Mr Nwoye said.

Emmanuel Ezema, the vice-chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Nsukka Local Government Area, said the socio-cultural group received the news of Mr Opata's death with shock and sadness.

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"We did not even know he was sick, and yesterday, we heard he has died.

"As the immediate past chairman of the association in Nsukka, he did very well, and we will continue to remember his numerous achievements," he said.

Ogbuja Ogbu, the secretary of Nsukka Ezue and South Movement for President Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah for the 2027 General Elections, said that the two organisations he represented were founded by the late Mr Opata.

Mr Ogbu said the death of Opata had thrown them into deep mourning.

"We only take solace that our founder lived a worthy life and impacted positively on humanity.

"His sudden demise is painful in our hearts, but only God knows why it should be now," he said.

Late Mr Opata, who retired from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) after many years of meritorious academic service, was engaged in community, state and national service before his demise.

(NAN)