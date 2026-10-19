Somalia: Somali President Congratulates Newly Elected Galmudug Parliament Speaker

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday congratulated the newly elected speaker of Galmudug state's parliament and his two deputies following their election in Dhusamareb, the regional capital.

Hussein Mohamed Nur was elected speaker of the Galmudug House of Representatives, while Abdulqadir Ahmed Ali Quri was elected first deputy speaker and Mursal Abdi Adan second deputy speaker, according to a statement from the presidency.

Hassan wished the new parliamentary leadership success in carrying out its responsibilities effectively and with accountability, urging them to prioritize the public interest, unity and development.

He also called on the newly elected officials to strengthen cooperation among Galmudug's state institutions and improve the functioning of the regional parliament.

The president praised the elections held in Galmudug, describing the peaceful and democratic process as an important step toward advancing democracy in Somalia and upholding citizens' right to choose their leaders.

His remarks come as Somalia continues efforts to expand democratic participation and strengthen electoral processes at the federal and state levels.