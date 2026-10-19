Nigeria: Troops Disrupt Illegal Arms-Trafficking Network in North-Central, Arrest One Over Alleged Kidnapping, Sexual Assault

Abuja — The Nigerian military has said that troops of the Joint Task Force, North-Central Operation Enduring Peace, have uncovered, tracked and disrupted an illegal arms-trafficking network in the North-central region, particularly in Plateau State. The troops also dismantled kidnapping networks in the state.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, made this known during his weekly update on the operational activities of troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) across the country.

He also revealed that troops of the Joint Task Force, North-West Operation Fansan Yamma, apprehended a suspect identified as Yusuf Iliya Sani at Maraban Kakini over his alleged involvement in kidnapping, extortion, sexual assault and killings in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

He said: "Troops of Operation Enduring Peace maintained operations to disrupt illegal arms trafficking, identify suspected perpetrators of violent crime and dismantle kidnapping networks in Plateau State.

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"To this end, troops conducted a covert operation in Mangu and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State and arrested a suspected arms fabricator at Heipang, Barkin Ladi LGA. Three other suspects were also arrested over their alleged involvement in illegal arms trafficking. Troops recovered one locally fabricated revolver rifle, one fabricated pistol, one fabricated AK-47 barrel, one AK-47 magazine and 42 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm rimmed ammunition.

"On 10 October 2026, troops arrested a suspect, Yusuf Suleiman, at Barkin Ladi Main Market. He was allegedly linked to the attack on Kassa community on 24 September 2026, as well as kidnapping, armed robbery and the killing of a resident, Mr Gyang, on 16 April 2026.

"Also, on 14 October 2026, troops raided a suspected kidnappers' hideout at Ruga in Methodist Kisahyip, Agingin, Bassa LGA of Plateau State, and arrested two suspects."

Recounting the operational activities of troops of Operation Fansan Yamma on 9 October 2026, General Onoja said troops operating around the Galadimawa area sighted three suspected terrorists fleeing with a kidnapped person.

He further explained: "Troops engaged the suspects and forced them to abandon the victim.

"On 10 October, troops responded to reports that a local resident travelling from Dogon Dawa to Takama Village in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State was under attack by an unknown armed group. On arrival, the responding troops engaged the assailants and recovered an AK-47 rifle with 15 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

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"Following continued tracking and monitoring, troops apprehended a suspect identified as Yusuf Iliya Sani at Maraban Kakini on 10 October 2026 over his alleged involvement in kidnapping, extortion, sexual assault and killings in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State."

Onoja said the operations conducted across all operational theatres had sustained the AFN's efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment and restore security across the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commended the resilience of all security personnel, urging them to maintain operational momentum, remain highly vigilant and deny criminal elements any freedom of action.

The Defence Chief also called on all security agencies to strengthen their collaborative intelligence-sharing frameworks to enhance operations against criminal elements across the country.

He said national security was a collective civic responsibility, adding that through unwavering unity and resolve, the military would secure a peaceful and prosperous future for Nigeria.