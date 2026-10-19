Sudan's Finance Minister Discusses Expanded Technical Assistance, Capacity-Building and Digital Transformation With Arab Monetary Fund

Bangkok (SUNA) - Sudan's Minister of Finance, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim Mohamed, accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, held a bilateral meeting with Dr. Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Turki, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and expand Sudan's access to the Fund's programmes.

The discussions focused on supporting the development of Sudan's financial sector, improving the efficiency of economic institutions and strengthening national capacities to meet the demands of the current phase.

The meeting covered priority areas of cooperation, with both sides agreeing to provide Sudan with technical assistance in securities, bonds and sukuk, with a view to strengthening technical and institutional expertise in developing financing instruments and diversifying funding sources.

They also agreed to increase Sudan's share of the training and capacity-building programmes offered by the Fund, creating broader opportunities to qualify national personnel and enhance technical skills in financial and economic fields.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As part of efforts to keep pace with technological developments and modernise financial systems, the two sides agreed to include Sudan among the countries benefiting from the Fund's technical assistance in digital transformation during 2027. This support is intended to help develop digital infrastructure and improve the efficiency of financial operations and services.

The meeting also explored the possibility of Sudan benefiting from the Arab Trade Financing Programme, which could support import and export operations, facilitate trade exchanges and improve the private sector's access to financing opportunities linked to foreign trade.

Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining coordination, activating the agreed areas of cooperation and making effective use of the programmes and initiatives available through the Arab Monetary Fund. These efforts are intended to contribute to financial-sector development, strengthen institutional and technical capacities, expand financing and trade opportunities, and support Sudan's economic and development priorities.