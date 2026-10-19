Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Conference Resolves to Extend Mnangagwa's Stay in Office By Aligning Party Constitution With CAA3

THE week-long 23rd Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference concluded in Chinhoyi on Saturday with the party passing a raft of resolutions, among them the deferment of its elective congress scheduled for 2027 thereby effectively extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term.

According to the resolutions, congress will be held in 2029 while Mnangagwa remains party leader until 2030 to harmonise the ZANU PF constitutional provision with the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Number 3 Act (CAA3) that extended his term of office due to expire in 2028 by an additional two years.

In his closing remarks at the conference at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), Mnangagwa said the party is now moving decisively from promises to performance.

The President and First Secretary of ZANU PF said the conference was historic and had demonstrated that ZANU PF is a great, people-driven revolutionary movement.

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"This accomplishment, along with the outcomes of conference, as stipulated in the resolutions, demonstrates that ZANU PF is not an ordinary organisation. We are a juggernaut that can never be stopped," Mnangagwa said.

Held under the theme 'From Resolutions to Results: Consolidating Economic Development and Deepening Empowerment Towards Vision 2030', the indaba adopted resolutions which the President said must now have measurable outcomes at grassroots level, with clear timelines and monitoring systems.

The 84-year-old ZANU PF leader said government ministries, departments and agencies must remain aligned with party policies and implement resolutions with urgency.

"ZANU PF yaita chisungo kuno, ku Mashonaland West Province, kuti budiriro yataona pasi pe Second Republic, irikuenderera mberi," he said, adding that focus will remain on youths, women, SMEs, Education 5.0 and health delivery.

He commended the National Coordinating Committee led by National Chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the host province Mashonaland West for a resounding success, saying unprecedented resources were mobilised in cash and kind.

"United we stand, divided we fall; unity is indispensable to our continued success. ZANU PF is supreme," he said.

The President urged delegates to return to their provinces and preach peace, unity, production and productivity, and to remind communities that "Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo."

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"Zimbabwe under ZANU PF is not slowing down. We are moving full-speed ahead, to modernise, industrialise and empower all our people," he said before declaring the conference officially closed.