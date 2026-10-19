Ethiopia Reaffirms Commitment to Turning Development Financing Into Jobs

17 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating development financing and translating investments into tangible economic opportunities, with job creation, poverty reduction, and sustainable growth among its key priorities.

Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) Eyob Tekalign made the remarks while participating in the Ministerial Roundtable on "Accelerating Implementation for More and Better Jobs," highlighting the importance of ensuring that development financing delivers measurable benefits for people and the economy.

Drawing on Ethiopia's partnership with the World Bank, Eyob emphasized the need to improve project readiness, streamline implementation processes, and strengthen institutional capacity to accelerate development outcomes.

He also reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to working closely with the World Bank to enhance the effectiveness of development financing, expand employment opportunities, reduce poverty, and support sustainable economic growth.

Read the original article on ENA.

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