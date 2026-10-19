Uganda: Mao Rejects Release of Political Detainees As Precondition for National Dialogue

Justice Minister Norbert Mao has rejected calls by opposition leaders for the unconditional release of political detainees and the return of Ugandans living in exile to be made preconditions for the proposed national dialogue, arguing that the issues should instead be discussed at the negotiating table.

Mao said making the release of detained political actors a condition for participation could frustrate efforts to bring the government and opposition together to discuss political reforms and the country's future.

He was speaking at the conclusion of a two-day retreat for political party leaders organised by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) at Crested Crane Hotel in Jinja City.

During the retreat, opposition leaders demanded the release of individuals detained over politically related cases and the unconditional return of political actors living in exile before substantive negotiations could begin.

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They argued that the affected individuals were important stakeholders whose absence could undermine the credibility and inclusiveness of the proposed dialogue.

Justice Forum (JEEMA) president Asuman Basalirwa and Democratic Front (DF) national chairman Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaaku were among the leaders who emphasised the need to address the concerns.

However, Mao acknowledged the legitimacy of the demands but cautioned against insisting on the release of suspects whose cases are before court as a prerequisite for dialogue.

"It is a legitimate demand. I am privy to some of the details of these charges, and I don't want to say too much because it is up to the courts to decide. But you cannot say that before we talk, you must first release those who are in court," Mao said.

He proposed that the matter be included on the dialogue agenda, with the government seeking guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on cases involving the affected individuals.

"I think the proper thing to do is to put that subject on the agenda of the talks, and the government should be advised by the Director of Public Prosecutions. But the talks shouldn't be frustrated on account of not releasing the political leaders who are in jail," he said.

The disagreement highlights an emerging fault line in preparations for the national dialogue, with opposition leaders seeking confidence-building measures before negotiations begin, while Mao wants contentious issues handled within the dialogue process.

The discussions come as political parties consider a proposed consociational democracy framework intended to promote political inclusion, power-sharing and cooperation among Uganda's political actors.

During the Jinja retreat, Professor Ogenga Otunnu presented a 120-page proposal on consociational democracy, which participants adopted and forwarded to the National Consultative Forum for further consideration.

Consociational democracy is a power-sharing model designed to accommodate significant political, ethnic, religious or other groups within a country's political system. It is often proposed for societies where deep divisions could undermine political stability and cooperation.

Mao said implementing the proposed framework would require legal and constitutional reforms, including changes to improve parliamentary representation and strengthen the independence of electoral institutions.

He identified proportionality in parliamentary representation as one of the issues requiring attention, arguing that the distribution of constituencies does not adequately reflect population differences.

"We have some legal reforms that we need to put in place. One, we believe that the principle of proportionality is very important. Right now, the representation in Parliament doesn't reflect the population," Mao said.

He cited Kampala City as an example of an area where some constituencies, in his view, were underrepresented compared with constituencies with smaller populations.

"I have been complaining that some constituencies, especially those in Kampala City, are underrepresented, while some constituencies are overrepresented. You find constituencies with very few voters, then you find Nakawa, which is equivalent to almost two districts in Uganda," he said.

His remarks point to a possible review of constituency distribution as part of wider efforts to reform political representation. Any changes would require consideration within Uganda's applicable legal and constitutional framework.

Mao also identified the selection and appointment of Electoral Commission members as an area requiring reform, arguing that the independence of the electoral body must be protected.

"Their allegiance should be to the Constitution and the country, so their independence needs to be safeguarded so that the quality of elections improves," he said.

Mao noted that concerns about electoral malpractice had been raised by political leaders across the political divide, including President Museveni, and argued that strengthening electoral institutions would help improve public confidence in elections.

Museveni aware of proposals

Mao further said Museveni had read the proposals developed by Professor Ogenga in collaboration with Gen Salim Saleh and was comfortable with their contents.

"I am aware that the President read through the proposals which Prof Ogenga drafted with Gen. Salim Saleh and he is okay with everything in that paper," Mao said.

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The remarks suggest that the proposals have reached the President's attention as political leaders explore possible changes to Uganda's political system following the 2026 General Elections.

The retreat brought together leaders of political parties represented in Parliament and at the central government level to discuss the political environment and explore ways of addressing tensions through dialogue.

Organised by NIMD, the meeting sought to advance discussions on consociational democracy as a possible framework for broadening political participation and cooperation.

The proposal's adoption by participants marks a step towards further consultations, but disagreements over political detainees and the return of exiled political actors remain unresolved.

Opposition leaders maintain that all key political stakeholders should be able to participate in meaningful negotiations, while Mao argues that the outstanding issues should be discussed during the dialogue rather than prevent it from starting.

The National Consultative Forum is expected to consider the proposal further as political leaders continue discussions on the reforms and the framework for the proposed national dialogue.