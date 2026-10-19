Uganda: MP Balaba Urges Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee to Turn Induction Knowledge Into Effective Oversight

Rubanda West Member of Parliament Bruce Balaba has called on members of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee to translate the knowledge gained during their induction into effective legislation, rigorous oversight and a foreign policy that delivers tangible benefits to Ugandans.

Speaking at the close of the committee's orientation retreat, Balaba commended members for their resilience throughout the induction and applauded the facilitators for clarifying the committee's mandate and the broader foreign affairs landscape.

He said the value of the engagement lies not merely in the knowledge acquired but in how effectively it is applied to improve legislation, strengthen oversight and shape foreign policy.

Balaba emphasised the need for Parliament to pay close attention to treaties, agreements and international protocols, particularly whether the institutions responsible for implementing them have the capacity and resources to fulfil their obligations and whether adequate safeguards are in place to protect Uganda's sovereignty and national interests.

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"Parliamentary scrutiny must be substantive, not merely procedural," Balaba said.

Balaba Calls for Accountability in Economic Diplomacy

On economic and commercial diplomacy, Balaba said he was still grappling with how Uganda translates its diplomatic presence in various capitals into tangible economic value. He called for a clear framework to guide decisions on establishing or closing diplomatic missions abroad.

He said that, in line with the Tenfold Growth Strategy, Uganda's foreign missions should be positioned to identify export markets, attract productive investment, promote tourism, facilitate technology transfer and strengthen commercial partnerships, backed by clear accountability mechanisms.

"As a committee, we should be interested not only in the activities undertaken by our missions, but also in the opportunities secured, investments facilitated and markets opened. We must encourage clear performance indicators to enable Parliament to assess the economic return on our diplomatic engagements," Balaba noted.

On the budget process, Balaba said all committee members must be actively involved in the committee's work, noting that members should understand and take ownership of the annual plans against which resources are allocated.

He revealed that he had asked the Clerk to ensure members are briefed on the previous quarter's budget performance and forthcoming budget provisions.

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He also proposed grouping committee members into indicative planning clusters for travel to facilitate performance tracking and better coordination of members' contributions.

Balaba said budget oversight of entities under the foreign affairs sector should establish whether allocations are adequate, expenditure is efficient and resources are delivering the intended results. He emphasised the need to pay particular attention to the operational requirements of Uganda's diplomatic missions abroad.

Balaba further urged the committee to prioritise Ugandans in distress abroad, including migrant workers, by examining whether the existing legal and policy frameworks adequately protect them, whether institutional responsibilities are clearly defined and whether citizens abroad can access timely humanitarian, consular and legal assistance.

"Our objective should be to promote safe, orderly and productive labour mobility while ensuring that the rights and dignity of our citizens are protected," Balaba stated.

Balaba also expressed concern over what he described as limited commitment to concluding Uganda's National Foreign Policy framework, urging committee members to sustain pressure to address the gap.

He encouraged members to apply the knowledge acquired during the orientation to strengthen scrutiny of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' policies, budget proposals, diplomatic missions, international commitments and consular responsibilities.

"Let's stretch further and study the implementation of various agreements entered into by this country; let's focus on results and make the Foreign Affairs sector relevant in the everyday lives of our people," Balaba noted.