Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Extends Condolences to Pohamba Family

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has extended her condolences to former president Hifikepunye Pohamba and his family following the death of his wife, former first lady Penehupifo Pohamba, on Saturday.

The former first lady was 78.

Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday described her death as a painful loss for the family and a moment of sadness for the nation.

Presidential affairs minister Charles Mubita announced Pohamba's death on Sunday on behalf of the president and the government.

"It is with profound sadness that, on behalf of president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and the Republic of Namibia, I formally announce the passing of our former first lady, her excellency madam Penehupifo Pohamba, on 17 October 2026," Mubita said.

He said Pohamba's life of service to others leaves an enduring legacy.

Mubita said the nation is mourning a woman who occupied a special place in Namibia's history, adding that her death marks a significant moment for the country.

The former first lady served alongside her husband during his presidency from 2005 to 2