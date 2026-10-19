Kenya: MP Warns Parents Over Teen Pregnancies, Drug Abuse and Child Labour During School Holiday

Kisii — West Mugirango MP Stephen Mogaka has urged parents and guardians to closely supervise their children during the long school holiday, warning of risks including teenage pregnancies, drug abuse and child labour.

Speaking at Bosiango SDA Church in Nyamira County, Mogaka said the extended break leaves children vulnerable to social vices if they are left without proper guidance and supervision.

"I want to urge all parents to take care of their children during this long holiday. This is a long break and our children are at home. It is your responsibility as a parent to know where your child is, who they are with and what they are doing," Mogaka said.

The legislator warned that teenage pregnancies tend to rise during school holidays, urging parents to maintain open communication with their children and encourage them to engage in productive activities.

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"We have seen cases of teen pregnancy go up during holidays. Let us be responsible parents. Talk to your daughters, talk to your sons. Guide them. Do not leave them to roam aimlessly in villages and market centres," he said.

Mogaka cautioned that teenage pregnancies could disrupt girls' education and delay their future prospects, calling on parents to protect girls while mentoring boys to act responsibly.

"A child who gets pregnant while still in school has their future delayed. Let us protect our girls and mentor our boys to be responsible," he added.

He also raised concern over drug and substance abuse among school-going children, citing the availability of bhang, alcohol and other substances, as well as peer pressure.

"Drug abuse is destroying our youth. Bhang, alcohol and other substances are easily available. Parents, you must monitor your children. Know their friends, search their pockets, check their phones if you must. It is better to be strict now than to regret later," Mogaka said.

The MP further warned parents against exposing children to hazardous work in tea farms, quarries and construction sites in the name of raising school fees.

He said such practices violate children's rights and could undermine their health and education, urging families to seek alternative support for needy learners.

"Do not send your children to pick tea or work in quarries and construction sites during this holiday in the name of looking for school fees. That is child labour. It is illegal and it destroys their education and health. Let children be children, let them rest, study and help with light duties at home," he said.

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Mogaka urged parents to take advantage of government bursaries and other support mechanisms for vulnerable learners rather than subjecting children to exploitative work.

He also called on chiefs, church leaders, neighbours and Nyumba Kumi elders to work together to protect children throughout the holiday period.

"Child protection is not just for parents alone. It is for all of us, chiefs, churches, neighbours. If you see a child being abused or engaging in bad behaviour, intervene. Let us protect the next generation," Mogaka said.