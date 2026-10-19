Tanzania: Mwinyi Calls for Action On Biodiversity Pledges

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has called for concrete action, sustainable financing and community participation to translate global biodiversity commitments into tangible results that protect ecosystems and benefit local communities.

Dr Mwinyi made the call on Friday while addressing the Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity during the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, where he represented President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He said biodiversity protection required more than international pledges, calling for practical measures to conserve, restore and sustainably manage ecosystems and biological resources.

"Tanzania has developed its National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan for 2025-2030, which aims to strengthen conservation, ecosystem restoration and the sustainable use of biological resources," he said.

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Highlighting Zanzibar's progress, Dr Mwinyi said marine conservation areas had increased from five to seven, while the area under conservation management had expanded from approximately 2,400 square kilometres to more than 3,600 square kilometres.

He said the expansion was helping safeguard marine resources while supporting sustainable development across the islands.

Dr Mwinyi reaffirmed Tanzania's support for strong political commitments and effective implementation of global biodiversity targets ahead of 2030, including the goal of conserving 30 per cent of the world's land and marine areas.

He stressed that conservation efforts needed adequate financing and meaningful community participation to deliver lasting environmental and socio-economic benefits.