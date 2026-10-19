Tanzania: Govt Tightens Screening Amid Ebola Outbreak

Dar es Salaam — THE government has strengthened health screening and surveillance for international travellers entering Tanzania following an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and a recent case involving a patient who travelled from the country to Kenya.

The measures, which take immediate effect, require incoming travellers to provide health information and undergo screening at airports, land border crossings and seaports to prevent the disease from spreading into Tanzania.

In Travel Advisory No 18 issued yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Grace Magembe, said the measures were introduced in accordance with the International Health Regulations (2005), as amended in 2024, and the Public Health Act of 2009.

"All travellers are required to truthfully fill out an online Traveller's Health Surveillance Form through https://afyamsafiri.moh.go.tz before departure to the United Republic of Tanzania or upon arrival," she said.

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Dr Magembe directed travellers to provide accurate information and retain the confirmation QR code or reference number for verification by port health authorities.

She said all travellers would undergo health screening, including temperature checks, at designated points of entry. Those suspected of having Ebola symptoms or other infectious diseases would be managed in accordance with the National Entry and Exit Screening Standard Operating Procedures.

The government has also emphasised the importance of monitoring travellers' health and promptly reporting suspected infections. Travellers will receive information on how to respond if they develop symptoms of Ebola or another infectious disease.

Dr Magembe advised anyone suspected of having symptoms to report to the nearest health facility or point of entry. The public can also contact the authorities through the toll-free number 199 or email poe@ afya.go.tz.

To strengthen surveillance beyond entry-point screening, travellers considered to be at high risk will undergo mandatory follow-up for 21 days through daily automated messages or other communication channels.

"Travellers are required to cooperate and respond to the messages throughout the follow-up period, even after exiting the country," she said.

The advisory also requires travellers and transport operators to observe infection prevention and control measures, including proper hand hygiene, the use of sanitisers and avoiding unnecessary physical contact.

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Dr Magembe said any conveyance found to be contaminated through contact with a suspected case, cargo or human remains associated with Ebola or another infectious disease would be decontaminated at the point of entry.

Meanwhile, travellers departing Tanzania have been advised to comply with the entry requirements of their destination or transit countries.

Dr Magembe said the advisory would be reviewed as necessary, depending on developments and the need for additional public health measures.