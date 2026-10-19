Mozambique: 13 Dead Following Road Accident in Tete

Maputo — At least 13 people have lost their lives and 20 others were injured following a road accident involving a Yutong passenger bus and a Toyota Hiace minibus in Changara district, in the western Mozambican province of Tete.

The Tragedy occurred on Saturday morning at around 06:00 on National Road Number Seven (N7), in Mazoe village, when the bus, travelling from Tete towards Changara district, attempted to overtake another vehicle but failed, colliding head-on with the Toyota Hiace travelling in the opposite direction.

According to a statement released by the National Road Transport Institute (INATRO), the crash killed 13 people, including the driver of the Toyota Hiace, and left another 20 with serious and minor injuries. Both vehicles suffered extensive material damage.

The driver of the Yutong bus was detained for questioning indications of possible gross negligence, according to INATRO.

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The institute and the Traffic Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident to establish its causes and determine responsibility.

INATRO expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and called on the drivers to observe traffic regulations and exercise caution on the roads to prevent accidents and save lives.

In a statement, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, wishing them comfort and strength to cope with the irreparable loss of their loved ones.

He also urged all road users to strictly observe traffic rules and to adopt responsible behavior while driving. Chapo believes that it is crucial to prevent accidents, protect human lives, and strengthen road safety in the country.