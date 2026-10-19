Ethiopia Navy Expanding 'Robust Capabilities' to Neutralize Threats, Safeguard 'National Interests': Vice Admiral

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's Navy is expanding its training capacity, infrastructure and specialized combat units as it seeks to protect "national interests and address security threats", Navy Commander-in-Chief Vice Admiral Kindu Gezu said in an interview with a state-owned media.

Kindu said the navy had "developed its manpower, training, armaments and institutional structures from scratch", adding that the institution's development was intended to "advance Ethiopia's national goals and interests."

"The Ethiopian Navy is carrying out numerous institutional and structural works to safeguard national interests, neutralize security threats from afar, and build a reliable, robust capability," he said, according to EBC.

The navy has established a basic sailors' training center in Bishoftu, where its first cohort of trainees has begun training using domestic capacity, Kindu said. He added that construction of the navy's headquarters had been completed, describing the facility as a modern complex intended to serve future generations.

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The commander-in-chief also said Ethiopian officers had "received training abroad in marine engineering and related fields". Ethiopian Maritime and Logistics and the Maritime Institute at Bahir Dar University were supporting the navy through personnel and technical expertise, he added.

Against the backdrop of regional security challenges and maritime crime, the navy had organized "marine commando battalions and trained specialized teams to overcome human-made and natural obstacles,"Kindu is cited as saying. The training had taken place both inside Ethiopia and abroad, and the units were now prepared for their assigned responsibilities, according to his account.

He acknowledged that the navy had continued its development despite national challenges and resource constraints, relying in part on the expertise of former senior naval officers and strategic relationships with friendly countries.

Kindu also said the institution's standards complied with International Maritime Organization requirements and international maritime law, pledging to continue building a navy capable of safeguarding Ethiopia's national interests.

Infrastructure, training and regional security

The latest remarks come amid landlocked Ethiopia's continued efforts to develop a naval institution, re-established in 2018 after the country lost its navy following Eritrea's independence in 1993 left Ethiopia landlocked.

In March 2026, Kindu presided over a rank-conferment ceremony for eligible Ethiopian Navy officers and Defense War College staff, reflecting the institution's ongoing personnel development.

Ethiopia has also invested in naval infrastructure, including a headquarters complex in Addis Abeba, while parliamentary committees have visited facilities to review the country's defense modernization efforts.

International cooperation has formed another part of the navy's development. In March 2025, Ethiopia and Russia agreed to explore naval cooperation and training following a visit by Russian Navy Deputy Commander Admiral Vladimir Vorobyev to Ethiopian naval facilities in Bishoftu.

The navy has also expanded training in fast-boat operations, night reconnaissance and maintenance, according to previous reporting.

Beyond bilateral partnerships, Ethiopia has participated in regional maritime law-enforcement and security discussions facilitated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and international partners, including dialogues addressing security concerns in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has repeatedly emphasized the country's ambition to secure access to the sea. His government has presented maritime access as a "national strategic interest", a position he reaffirmed earlier this month as part of his government's broader vision of building a new "Ethiopian civilization" when he was appointed by the House of Peoples' Representatives to lead Ethiopia for the next five years following a landslide election.

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Kindu did not specify a timeline or additional operational details for the navy's future expansion in the remarks provided by EBC.

His comments come amid escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, driven in part by Addis Abeba's renewed push for sovereign access to the Red Sea. The deterioration led to the severing of diplomatic ties in early October, after Addis Abeba expelled 10 Eritrean diplomats and closed Eritrea's embassy. Eritrea reciprocated by severing diplomatic relations with Ethiopia, further deepening the diplomatic crisis between the two neighboring countries and raising fears of inter-state conflict.