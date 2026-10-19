Ethiopia: TPLF Warns Against Movement Around Tigray Airports, Rejects Caretaker Administration

Addis Abeba — The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has warned residents against movement around airports in Tigray, alleging that the Ethiopian federal government is using aviation facilities for military purposes, while rejecting the newly established caretaker administration as illegitimate.

In a statement issued on Friday, 16 October, the TPLF described the administration appointed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as a "Prosperity structure" imposed on the region and declared that decisions made under its authority would have "no legality or enforceability."

The party further warned that institutions cooperating with the administration would be considered part of the ruling Prosperity Party and held accountable, escalating its opposition to the federal government's intervention in the region.

The federal government announced the six-month caretaker administration on 16 October, assigning officials responsibility for administration and public services, economic affairs and reconstruction, peace and security, and political organization. Dr. Shishay Amare was also appointed mayor of Mekelle.

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According to the announcement from the prime minister's office, the administration, which didn't name the interim president or administrator, is intended to restore public services, address security challenges, facilitate the return of internally displaced people and prepare the region for elections.

Its mandate also includes rebuilding government institutions and rehabilitating infrastructure damaged during the war.

The TPLF, however, disputed the legitimacy of the arrangement, arguing that the appointees lacked the authority to administer Tigray.

TPLF raises airport security concerns

The TPLF's statement alleged that the federal government was diverting airport facilities from civilian transportation to military operations, claiming this threatened the population's survival.

"Therefore, we strictly warn that no movement of any kind should take place around the airport," the statement said.

The party did not identify specific military operations or provide independently verifiable evidence supporting the allegation. The warning comes amid renewed fighting and heightened security concerns in Tigray, where control of key towns and infrastructure has become part of the broader conflict.

The TPLF also alleged that unidentified forces were conducting surveillance by using three-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and other means of transport to move between towns and rural areas. It said the allegations had been confirmed through individuals taken into custody, but did not provide further details that could independently establish the claims.

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The party warned that people should not use vehicles to travel to areas where the Tigray army operates without permission from what it described as the "legitimate Government of Tigray" and the Tigray army.