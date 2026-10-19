Zimbabwe: Three Killed, Five Seriously Injured in Harare-Bulawayo Road Crash

18 October 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Three people including the driver have died and five others were seriously injured in a road traffic accident involving a Nissan AD van and a Scania truck near Kadoma.

The accident occurred at the 128-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on Saturday at around 15:00, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Nissan AD van which was carrying seven passengers and travelling towards Harare sideswiped a Scania truck travelling in the opposite direction.

"Three occupants of the Nissan AD van, including the driver, died on the spot, while five others sustained serious injuries," Commissioner Nyathi said.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations while the injured were admitted to the same hospital for medical treatment.

The police have confirmed the circumstances of the crash but further details about its cause were not immediately available.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.