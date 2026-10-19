Kenya: Authorities Must Address Economic Grievances Driving Protests, End Repressive Tactics

Kenyan authorities have increasingly used authoritarian tactics, including arbitrary arrests and detention, abductions, malicious prosecution of protesters, surveillance, and media repression, to crack down on protests against deepening economic hardship and the government's aggressive fiscal policies, Amnesty International said in a new report today.

The report, "Human Rights Under Siege: Unpacking Authoritarian Practices in an Era of Economic Pressure amid Youth-Led Protests in Kenya", documents how between 2023 and 2025, increased food and transport costs, levies and tax hikes, high public debt, corruption, rising poverty and inequality, as well as broken electoral promises led to public anger and protests.

"The findings of this report are troubling and paint a stark picture of the Kenyan government's repressive response to real grievances affecting the day-to-day lives of ordinary people," said George Morara, Amnesty International Kenya's Executive Director.

"The state's attempts to divert attention away from its failure to address its human rights obligations have not worked. Authorities must address the economic grievances underpinning the protests, end the escalating crackdown on dissent, and ensure accountability for human rights violations during the 2023 to 2025 economic and tax related protests."

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The findings of this report are troubling and paint a stark picture of the Kenyan government's repressive response to real grievances affecting the day-to-day lives of ordinary people.George Morara, Executive Director, Amnesty International, Kenya

Between April and July 2026, Amnesty International researchers interviewed 102 people, including protesters, lawyers, a medic, journalists, government officials, social media influencers, and civil society activists. The organization also reviewed Hansard reports, budgets, and tax policies for the period 2023-2025.

Amnesty International conveyed the findings to the relevant government agencies. However, no feedback was received as at the date of publishing this report.

Orders from above: arbitrary arrests, abductions and incommunicado detentions

Amnesty International interviewed 36 individuals from five counties who had been arrested by police or abducted by people suspected of being security agents during and after the 2023, 2024 and 2025 protests. Some of them described being held for days.

Many stated that they were beaten, tortured or otherwise ill-treated, and interrogated without legal representation about their alleged financiers, while also being denied access to family.

Benjamin* was accused by his abductors of organizing protests in 2023 and 2024 in Kisumu, western Kenya, against the cost-of-living crisis and controversial Finance Bills. He said: "I was taken to an unknown place and locked for a night. The following day at around 11 am they stripped me naked and dumped me in a room in the middle of Chemelil sugar plantation."

Ken* was taken from Rongai, placed in the boot of a car with his head covered with a sack and driven around Nairobi and its environs by security agents who also beat him repeatedly- an action that may constitute torture or other ill-treatment.

I was also made to wear a mask, and I was tied with a tape. I was placed on the seat between them. They told me to tell them everything I knew about the protests, or they would deal with me. Lawrence*

Lawrence*, who was abducted and bundled into a car by unknown individuals in Kitengela, some 30kms south of Nairobi, said:

"I was also made to wear a mask, and I was tied with a tape. I was placed on the seat between them. They told me to tell them everything I knew about the protests, or they would deal with me. The car was speeding and after a while we arrived at a place which was quiet....We entered the place and I found myself in a room with CCTVs which had lights. I was told to take off all my clothes."

Surveillance of protesters and activists

Amnesty International interviewed people who reported being subjected to unlawful surveillance by the state of their WhatsApp groups and X spaces, mobile phones, residences or the homes of their parents and other relatives.

Journalists were also harassed, physically assaulted and arbitrarily arrested and detained. Six journalists told Amnesty international they were subjected to police use of unlawful force, including being physically assaulted, tear-gassed, sprayed with water cannons, or shot at. Some journalists were ordered to delete footage from their cameras or had their equipment confiscated, tactics intended to cultivate an environment of fear and limit press coverage of protests.

Amnesty International also documented government contempt for the judiciary and the rule of law, including blatant disregard of court orders against security agencies and withdrawal of the security details of a judge.

'They should deal with corruption and be accountable'

Fifty-four of the protesters interviewed cited corruption as one of the main reasons why they took to the streets, to express their grievances over the continued siphoning of public funds meant for social protection and public services at a time of rising food and fuel costs.

"The issue of increasing taxes is not logical. They should deal with corruption and be accountable," one protester said.

Another protester from Kisumu said: "Life has become so unbearable for a normal citizen. Once fuel prices are hiked automatically cost of living rises."

The 2023 and 2024 Finance Bills were passed by parliament despite widespread public disapproval, including protests outside parliament buildings in 2024. Concessions made by parliament in response to memoranda and petitions from the public were too limited to assuage public anger over the Bills and general state of the economy.

Life has become so unbearable for a normal citizen. Once fuel prices are hiked automatically cost of living rises.Protestor, Kisumu

"The Kenyan Parliament must ensure that public participation is meaningful and not a box ticking exercise; there must be transparency and accountability in public spending. Corruption and wastage of public resources, which undermine the enjoyment of basic rights must be stemmed," said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

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Amnesty International calls on the Kenyan government to ensure comprehensive reparations to all victims of human rights violations and their families, including monetary compensation and medical assistance where appropriate, as well as the prosecution of all security agents involved in repressing protests. The organization further calls on Kenya to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, and review and where appropriate, terminate all cases of malicious prosecution of protesters.

Young people are rising up to demand better use of resources, transparency and accountability. The response from the government should not and must not be violent repression.Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa

The government must also enhance transparency in debt management, increase social protection funding to cushion the poor, and ensure that human rights assessment is undertaken prior to any economic reforms or policies.

"Young people are rising up to demand better use of resources, transparency and accountability. The response from the government should not and must not be violent repression."

*Names have been changed to protect the identity of the interviewees.