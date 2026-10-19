Tanzania: Kisiki Hai Programme Revives Farms, Improves Harvests

Dodoma — The initiative to regenerate over 32 million trees across 500,000 hectares of farmland undergoing restoration in various regions of the country is beginning to bear fruit, with farmers in Dodoma reporting improved maize harvests, better soil fertility and increased water retention following the regeneration of trees on their farms.

Speaking in Dodoma over the weekend, farmers from Mkondai Village in Bahi District said their harvests had been low before joining the LEAD's organisation Kisiki Hai Programme, as their land could not retain water for long due to environmental degradation.

Representing other farmers identified as programme champions, Godfrey Wilson and Lucas Pupung'a, both from Bahi District, highlighted improvements in agriculture as among the key benefits of tree regeneration in their communities.

"Previously, I harvested only six sacks of maize from my two-acre farm because, during short rainy seasons, the land could not retain sufficient water. However, the trees have now regenerated, and we are beginning to see the benefits. I can now harvest up to 15 sacks of maize from one acre," said 24-year-old Wilson.

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Mr Pupung'a said the land had also become more fertile because leaves falling from the trees decompose and add nutrients to the soil.

He called on more villagers to join the programme so they could collectively restore trees, improve agricultural productivity and enhance their livelihoods.

On her part, another farmer from Bahi District, Ms Mwamini Kutosha, said women no longer had to walk long distances to collect firewood because restored trees provided shade and a source of firewood from their branches.

Looking ahead, LEAD Foundation Director of Programmes Njamasi Chiwanga told reporters in Dodoma that the organisation was introducing digital platforms to scale up the initiative and contribute significantly to the government's environmental protection efforts.

"We are rapidly expanding our regreening efforts with one clear goal: to mobilise more farmers in Tanzania to restore their land through Kisiki Hai.

To achieve this, we are leveraging the growing adoption of mobile phones and internet access among farmers across Africa. We are doing this by launching Kijani, an innovative regreening app designed for African farmers," he said.

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According to Mr Chiwanga, Kijani aims to reach millions of farmers by equipping them with the knowledge and tools to restore their land independently. Using GPS data, the app provides tailored advice on the most effective techniques for specific land conditions, allowing farmers to decide where and when to regenerate trees.

"Through this online education platform, farmers receive practical guidance, personalised regreening advice and opportunities to share their successes with fellow farmers and their communities. Together, we are building a greener future," he added.

Launching the platform, Timetheo Mande, a senior forestry officer from the Vice-President's Office responsible for Union and Environment affairs, said the initiative would contribute significantly to the government's climate change mitigation efforts while supporting food security programmes.

He said LEAD Foundation's Kisiki Hai Programme also contributes to the third pillar of Tanzania's Development Vision 2050 (Dira 2050), which emphasises environmental integrity and climate change resilience.

Tanzania's abundant natural resources and diverse ecosystems, ranging from savannahs and rainforests to coastal waters, fertile lands, freshwater lakes and river systems, make the country a global biodiversity hotspot and an important foundation for socioeconomic development.

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Most of the programme is located in central Tanzania, containing the Dodoma and Singida region and multiple districts in Iringa, Morogoro and Manyara, but also Arusha. In these regions, the complex problems of deforestation, land degradation and climate change put enormous pressure on ecosystems, natural resources and livelihoods.

Justdiggit and LEAD Foundation work in close partnership to the long-term ambition to scale community-led landscape restoration across Central Tanzania through the Kisiki Hai Programme.

The programme builds on the complementary strengths of both organisations: LEAD Foundation brings in local programme management, implementation capacity, community trust, government relationships and contextual knowledge. Justdiggit brings general programme management and specialist technical, communication, monitoring & learning, digital and fundraising expertise.