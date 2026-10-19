Kenya: Ruto Pledges 12km Road Upgrade in Kapsabet, Four-Lane Highway

Kapsabet — President William Ruto has pledged to upgrade 12 kilometres of roads in Kapsabet and announced plans to expand the Eldoret-Kapsabet-Chavakali road into a four-lane highway.

Speaking during a development tour of Nandi County, Ruto said the road projects would support Kapsabet's growth as an economic centre.

The President also flagged off a Sh351 million electricity connectivity project in Emgwen Constituency targeting 3,851 households and commissioned the Nandi County government headquarters in Kapsabet.

At Kapsabet County Referral Hospital, Ruto opened the Mother and Child Health Complex and laid the foundation stone for a separate Sh500 million hospital complex.

The planned 120-bed facility is expected to be completed by March 2027, raising the hospital's total capacity to 670 beds. It will include intensive care, high-dependency care, maternity theatres and renal services.

Ruto also inspected construction of the 10,000-seat Kapsabet Stadium, which is 50 percent complete and expected to be finished by December 2026. The facility will include hostels for athletes.

The President's visit also included the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Anglican Church of Kenya's Kapsabet Diocese and the opening of ACK Kapsabet Plaza in neighbouring Chesumei Constituency. The plaza will provide commercial and office space, with proceeds expected to support the church's activities and community programmes.