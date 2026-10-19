South Africa: AI Cannot Predict SA's 2026 Elections Outcome, but It May Influence November 4 Polls

AI models do not know how South Africans will vote on 4 November 2026. Yet people increasingly use them to understand the world, and their answers can help shape the reality they merely appear to describe.

In Greek mythology, Pygmalion carved a woman from ivory and became so captivated by his creation that the gods brought her to life.

The modern "Pygmalion effect" describes how expectations can help produce the outcomes they anticipate, and in politics that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy: convince enough people that something is happening and their responses may help make it happen.

Artificial intelligence cannot predict the outcome of South Africa's next local government elections on 4 November 2026. But that does not mean people will not ask it to or allow its answers to shape how they see the contest. AI adoption is also still too low to have a meaningful impact in elections at this point, but it will only increase, and is thus worth understanding.

AI is beginning to form part of the information system through which people interpret many things, including news and current events. The Reuters Institute's 2026 Digital News Report found that 10% of respondents had used an AI chatbot for news in the previous week, up from 7% a year earlier. Among 18-24-year-olds, the figure was 17%.

These are global averages across 48 markets, not South African figures, but the direction is clear. Use...