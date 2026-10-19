Nigeria Moves to Revive Joint Commissions With Sahelian Nations

The Federal Government has announced proactive steps to reactivate its moribund bilateral Joint Commissions with Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso in a bid to rebuild direct economic integration and security partnerships across the Sahel.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, disclosed this at the inaugural session of the ECOWAS-Confederation of Sahel States (AES) Ministerial Dialogue held Saturday in Dakar, Senegal.

In a press statement released by Ministry spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi, Enikanolaiye emphasised the strategic necessity of the engagement, citing the deep historical, cultural, and geographical ties binding the peoples of ECOWAS and the AES nations.

He stressed that leveraging these fraternal bonds is vital to tackling shared regional threats, including cross-border terrorism, food insecurity, infrastructure deficits, and challenges surrounding the free movement of persons, goods, and services.

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The historic Dakar meeting, convened under the auspices of ECOWAS Chairman and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, brought together foreign ministers from the three AES military-led nations and ECOWAS representatives.

As a primary outcome of the dialogue, delegates agreed to establish joint thematic working groups.

These technical committees will conduct specialised exchanges to draft a comprehensive cooperation framework agreement designed to govern future relations between ECOWAS and the Sahelian bloc while respecting sovereign dignity.

Reaffirming Nigeria's commitment to West African cohesion, Enikanolaiye stated that Abuja remains determined to work with all regional partners toward a balanced, realistic framework that ensures the security and well-being of all citizens.