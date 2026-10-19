Kenya: Mackenzie, 30 Co-Accused Arrive At Mombasa High Court Ahead of Verdict in Shakahola Deaths

Nairobi — Controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, his wife and 29 other co-accused arrived at the Mombasa High Court on Monday ahead of a judgment in a case involving the alleged murder of 191 children linked to the Shakahola deaths.

Lady Justice Diana Kavedza is scheduled to deliver the judgment at 9.30am.

The 31 accused face 191 counts of murder, with prosecutors alleging that they acted together in a common plan that led to the deaths of children associated with Mackenzie's Good News International Church.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The case stems from the Shakahola tragedy in Kilifi County, where authorities uncovered mass graves in April 2023, triggering extensive search, exhumation and forensic investigations.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) documented 448 deaths in its Mashaka ya Shakahola report released in March 2024, while more than 600 people were reported missing.

The commission said fewer than 10 per cent of the bodies had been identified and handed over to their families for burial.

Investigations linked the deaths to starvation, dehydration, strangulation and head injuries, according to the commission, which cited autopsy findings and accounts from survivors and witnesses.

Mackenzie is accused of leading a religious movement in which followers were allegedly encouraged to fast to death in the belief that they would meet Jesus.

In April, Justice Kavedza ruled that Mackenzie and his co-accused had a case to answer, finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case and directing them to present their defence.

The trial heard testimony from survivors, victims' relatives, investigators and forensic experts.

Prosecutors relied on the doctrine of common intention, arguing that the accused acted together towards a shared objective.

The court subsequently heard the defence before reserving its judgment.

The verdict marks a key stage in efforts to establish criminal responsibility for the deaths, which exposed concerns over the regulation of religious organisations and the state's response to warnings about harmful practices.

In its report, the KNCHR criticised state agencies for failing to act on earlier warnings about Mackenzie's activities and called for accountability for officials whose actions or omissions may have contributed to the tragedy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commission also called for improved rehabilitation and support for survivors and families affected by the deaths.