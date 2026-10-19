South Africa: Media Groups Launch Urgent Bid to Reopen R12m Ssa Spy Trial to Public

18 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lunga Simelane

Media groups are challenging the 'blanket secrecy' in the R12-million State Security Agency trial, seeking open proceedings and evidence-specific restrictions to protect national security without undermining public access.

Media24, Daily Maverick, amaBhungane, and the Campaign for Free Expression have launched an urgent high court application challenging the blanket exclusion of the public and media from the criminal trial of former State Security Agency (SSA) officials Thulani "Silence" Dlomo and Patrick Mshothola.

The application, filed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, seeks to vary an order granted on 14 October that restricts access to evidence in the trial concerning the alleged misappropriation of R12-million in SSA funds.

The applicants argue that the order has been implemented as a blanket prohibition on public access, with three days of proceedings seemingly already conducted in complete secrecy.

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They argue that the order does not authorise closing the entire trial in camera and that its implementation violates constitutional guarantees of open justice, freedom of expression and access to information.

"The present blanket exclusion of media from proceedings is therefore not sanctioned by the order itself," attorney Charl du Plessis states in the founding affidavit.

READ MORE Zuma's personal 'Superspy' Dlomo and the information peddlers who weaponised SSA's secrecy against itself August 30, 2026 The application follows an incident on Friday, 16 October, when News24 journalist Kyle Cowan was...

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