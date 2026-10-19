South Africa: From Malmesbury to Umhlali, SA Has Now Seen Both Faces of Nihilistic Violent Extremism

Two cases this year show that nihilistic violent extremism is no longer a foreign phenomenon. The more recent incident in Umhlali carries the hallmark characteristics of nihilistic violent extremism, a threat which other countries are already addressing.

In a Daily Maverick article published almost exactly a month ago, we argued that nihilistic violent extremism (NVE), violence driven by status and shock value rather than ideology, had reached South Africa. The article served almost as a public service announcement, urging South Africa to start a conversation before a domestic case study forced one. We pointed then to a single local case, and to a chain of copycat school attacks in Italy as a warning of where the phenomenon can lead. A month later, South Africa had its own version of that second warning, and has now met NVE in both of its forms.

The first is the "networked" form, seen in the Malmesbury case we flagged in September. A 16-year-old arrested in August after a joint operation with the FBI and US Homeland Security is accused of links to 764. He now faces 11 charges, including sexual exploitation, possession of child sexual abuse material, animal cruelty and making threats, and on 6 October he was found fit to stand trial. Yet 764 is only the best-known of dozens of nodes in the Com, a decentralised online network whose subgroups range from hacking and...