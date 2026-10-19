Kenya: Police Destroy 6,510 Litres of Kangara in Kisii Raid

Nairobi — Police in Kisii County have destroyed 6,510 litres of kangara following a raid on an illegal brewing den in Riana Ward.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, October 17, 2026, by officers from Kerina Police Station, also saw the dismantling and destruction of brewing equipment found at the scene.

According to the National Police Service, the raid targeted a notorious illicit alcohol brewing network operating in the area.

The service has reiterated its commitment to intensifying operations against illicit brews and narcotics across the country.

The latest crackdown forms part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to disrupt the production and distribution of illegal alcoholic drinks.