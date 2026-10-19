Kenya: Police Destroy 6,510 Litres of Kangara in Kisii Raid

19 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Police in Kisii County have destroyed 6,510 litres of kangara following a raid on an illegal brewing den in Riana Ward.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, October 17, 2026, by officers from Kerina Police Station, also saw the dismantling and destruction of brewing equipment found at the scene.

According to the National Police Service, the raid targeted a notorious illicit alcohol brewing network operating in the area.

The service has reiterated its commitment to intensifying operations against illicit brews and narcotics across the country.

The latest crackdown forms part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to disrupt the production and distribution of illegal alcoholic drinks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.