Nigeria: Jonathan Unveils Tricycle Factory, Products, Others in Abuja October 21

Abuja — Former President Goodluck Jonathan is billed to unveil a tricycle factory and products in Abuja, on Wednesday, October 21.

The factory, Zeetin Technologies, located in Idu Industrial Area, assembles and also distributes the VZ150 and VZ200 tricycles in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the management of Zeetin Technologies, the establishment of the factory is aimed at boosting the nation's economy, through local production of tricycle and related products.

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The statement signed by the company's Chairman, Mr Robert Azibaola, disclosed that Zeetin for Nigerians, is a promise that everything the company builds is built for the success of the person who buys the brand.

"Zeetin Technologies assembles the VZ150 and VZ200 tricycles at Idu Industrial Area, Abuja, in technical partnership with VIAR Motor Indonesia, a manufacturer with more than thirty years of three-wheeler engineering behind it.

"We are producing tricycles here in Nigeria to make it easier and cheaper for Nigeria's smail businesses to move goods and people.

"The tricycle is the working vehicle of the market trader, the farmer bringing produce to town, the artisan, the distributor's last mile and the commuter corridor", the statement read in part.

While describing the economic case as a local one, Azibaola explained that every unit built at the factory carries Nigerian labor and Nigerian value, adding that, "technicians trained at VIAR's works in Semarang and now working in Abuja; quality, planning, sales and after-sales staff; and around them, a growing network of dealers, service workshops and parts traders".

He added that the first units built on the floor would be handed to their owners on the day of the launch.

He said the next is the deeper local content - components, and in time compressed natural gas and electric models - that turns a factory in Abuja into a production industry for Nigeria and Nigerians.

"This is a story of Nigerian industry being built at home: a new manufacturing plant in Abuja's industrial district, built to serve the traders, farmers and commuters of the country", he added.