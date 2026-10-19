Ethiopia, U.S. Treasury Reaffirm Partnership to Deepen Economic Reforms and Bilateral Engagement

19 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian high-level delegation met with Eric Meyer, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok.

According to the social media post by National Bank of Ethiopia, the high-level engagement focused on exploring expanded avenues of technical and financial support, including within international financial institutions, to help sustain and accelerate Ethiopia's ongoing economic reforms. The two sides also exchanged views on political and security developments in the region.

During the session, Deputy Assistant Secretary Meyer commended Ethiopia's commitment to structural economic reforms and underscored the United States' continued dedication to a constructive bilateral partnership.

Both delegations concluded the meeting by agreeing to maintain regular, constructive dialogue to advance mutual development goals and foster regional stability.

Read the original article on ENA.

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